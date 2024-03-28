Hyundai Motor Group continues success at World Car Awards with triple victory in 2024

Kia EV9 wins 2024 World Car of the Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle awards, reinforcing Hyundai Motor Group's global EV leadership

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N takes 2024 World Performance Car title, marking fourth World Car Award win for the IONIQ 5 lineup in the last three years

This year's victories take the Group's World Car Awards total to 12, including back-to-back triple wins with IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in 2022 and 2023 respectively

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has continued its incredible success at the World Car Awards, with the Kia EV9 named the 2024 World Car of the Year in a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show.

The EV9 was also named 2024 World Electric Vehicle, while the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N was crowned the 2024 World Performance Car, reinforcing the Group's global EV leadership and the technological excellence of its EV-dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

These 2024 victories underscore the Group's success at the World Car Awards in recent years, with the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 both taking triple titles in 2022 and 2023 respectively in the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year categories. In 2023 the Kia EV6 GT was also named World Performance Car, and in 2020 the Kia Telluride won the overall World Car of the Year title while the Kia Soul EV was crowned World Urban Car.

"We are honored that the EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia. "This is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The EV9's continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world."

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our IONIQ 5 N," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "This recognition is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation. We are proud to solidify Hyundai's position as a leader in the global EV industry."

For more information, please visit http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group