Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

On behalf of His Majesty, British Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Colin Crooks, presented Executive Chair Chung with the award at the Medal of Merit ceremony held at the British Embassy, Seoul, on November 14.

Ambassador Colin Crooks commented: "Executive Chair Chung, as it has seen your forebears whom we have similarly honored, as an exemplar of this outstanding tradition of commercial and philanthropic leadership, one which has taken Hyundai Motor Group's partnership with our country to unprecedented levels of collaboration."

"It is my great honor to confer to you this evening the award of Honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – the first such award to a Korean national during the reign of His Majesty King Charles III," Crooks added.

Following in the footsteps of Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung, on receiving his CBE Executive Chair Euisun Chung commented: "I believe this honor has been bestowed upon me not for my individual service, but in recognition of Hyundai Motor Group's contributions to our two nations' cooperation and friendship," adding "We will further contribute to our bilateral cooperation in business, art, culture, sports, and public service."

"The spirit of Hyundai Motor Group has always been to achieve what may seem impossible now, and to excel beyond expectations. And we know that this was possible because we have friends like you," Chung added.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

