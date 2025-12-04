Hyundai Motor Group Fosters Collaboration with Hydrogen Industry Leaders at Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit

Hyundai Motor Group co-hosted the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit from December 2 to 4 in Seoul, Korea, to set the strategic direction for the global hydrogen industry

The CEO Summit underscores Korea's emergence as a hydrogen innovation hub and Hyundai Motor Group's leadership in the clean energy transition

The event pioneers the use of fully hydrogen-powered transportation for its operations, featuring Hyundai Motor's 50 all-new NEXO SUVs and six UNIVERSE Fuel Cell buses

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) co-hosted the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit from December 2 to 4 in Seoul, Korea, bringing together about 200 global leaders and policymakers to set the strategic direction for the global hydrogen industry and accelerate its transition.

The Hydrogen Council, the world's only CEO-led global hydrogen initiative, unites leading companies across energy, chemicals and automotive sectors. Under its leadership, the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit serves as a platform to share long-term visions for hydrogen and explore new pathways for collaboration and clean energy transition.

"Hydrogen is not only a climate solution but a cornerstone for energy security and industrial competitiveness," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council. "This CEO Summit underscored a decisive shift for the hydrogen industry, moving beyond ambition to action as leaders aligned on practical steps to unlock demand, scale infrastructure and accelerate global collaboration. The message from Seoul is clear: with solid policy support and strong public-private collaboration, the industry will deliver real impact," he added.

Key Summit Announcements

The Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit, held under the theme "Hydrogen 2030: Lead. Build. Deliver.", fostered collaboration among industries, governments and international organizations to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem.

Key outcomes include:

New Leadership : François Jackow, CEO of Air Liquide, joined Chang as Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, reinforcing global hydrogen collaboration and leadership.

: François Jackow, CEO of Air Liquide, joined Chang as Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, reinforcing global hydrogen collaboration and leadership. Strategic Roadmap : Leaders unveiled a communiqué prioritizing demand creation, infrastructure growth and global standards to scale hydrogen by 2030.

: Leaders unveiled a communiqué prioritizing demand creation, infrastructure growth and global standards to scale hydrogen by 2030. Government Commitment : Government officials from Korea, France, Germany and Australia, along with the International Organization for Standardization President Sung Hwan Cho, reaffirmed demand-side policies and shared public-private investment roadmaps.

: Government officials from Korea, France, Germany and Australia, along with the International Organization for Standardization President Sung Hwan Cho, reaffirmed demand-side policies and shared public-private investment roadmaps. Korea Market Session: Advanced hydrogen market cases from leading Korean companies, including SK Innovation and Doosan Fuel Cell, were highlighted. The session also featured keynote speeches by Lee Ho-hyeon, 2nd Vice Minister of the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and Young Hun Oh, Governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

As Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, Hyundai Motor Group reinforced its leadership in advancing the clean energy transition by showcasing Korea's hydrogen ecosystem.

