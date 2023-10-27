Hyundai Motor Group Revamps Design Organization to Enhance Design Capabilities

Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group's President, will be appointed Chief Design Officer (CDO), heading the Global Design Division. He also retains his current role as Chief Creative Officer (CCO), leading all design creatives aspects for the Hyundai Motor Group brands including future mobility, AAM and Robotics.

"In my 32-year career as a car designer, my achievements were often enabled by my organization's teamwork. I believe it is my role to create an environment in which designers can be creative and lead transformations," said Donckerwolke. "I am confident the new organization will enable the Group to continue to lead the way in determining the future of the global mobility industry."

The new Global Design Division will encompass the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, led by SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design and Kia Global Design Technical Unit, led by Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. The two leaders, already accredited with enhancing brand value through their design work, will direct their brands' design directions while ensuring each brand is differentiated.

Alongside the organizational changes, a new Genesis Design Center is founded under the Hyundai & Genesis Global Design Technical Unit, allowing each mobility brand within the Group - Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis - to benefit from its own design ethos, and build a strong design identity.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.