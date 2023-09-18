Hyundai Motor Group, SG Enable and SAVH Launch End-to-End Mobility Solution for Persons with Visual Impairment in Singapore

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Group

18 Sep, 2023, 19:30 ET

  • Hyundai Motor Group pilots an indoor/outdoor navigation solution for persons with visual impairment with SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, and the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH)
  • The solution is part of the Group's Universal Mobility Project to better serve people with mobility barriers with its smart mobility solutions for end-to-end journeys
  • The Group works with innovative tech startups to provide an integrated navigation guide using hardware-free positioning and obstacle monitoring with computer vision
  • The solution will be tested in Enabling Village, the first inclusive community space in Singapore dedicated to integrating persons with disabilities into society

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today launched a pilot program in Singapore to demonstrate an indoor/outdoor navigation solution that assists persons with visual impairment. The Group is partnering with SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, and the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) on this initiative.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Motor Group, SG Enable and SAVH Launch End-to-End Mobility Solution for Persons with Visual Impairment in Singapore
Hyundai Motor Group, SG Enable and SAVH Launch End-to-End Mobility Solution for Persons with Visual Impairment in Singapore

This pilot program in Singapore marks the second phase of the Group's Universal Mobility Project to better serve persons with disabilities through the broad application of its smart mobility solutions for end-to-end journeys. The Group has completed the first phase by launching EnableLA in Los Angeles, California, in 2021 to improve the transportation of people with mobility barriers, using wheelchair-accessible Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride SUVs.

The development of this assistive mobility solution aligns seamlessly with the Group's Smart City vision, which was unveiled at the 2022 World Cities Summit in Singapore. The vision depicts a future urban landscape that is centered around human values. It emphasizes the integration of diverse mobility solutions, including navigation features designed to address transportation challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

"In order to realize a smart city where every citizen can enjoy the freedom of mobility, it is necessary to develop an end-to-end mobility solution that supports the entire movement process, from pre-boarding to post-boarding of a vehicle," said Hyeyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Smart City Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor Group. "To make fundamental changes that achieve our goal, it will take collaborative efforts across the entire ecosystem, including the public and private sectors, not just by a single company."

For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see:
More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:
http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Art Cars in New York City Supporting Busan's Bid for the 2030 World Expo

Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University Open Joint Battery Research Center to Secure Global EV Leadership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.