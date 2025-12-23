Hyundai Motor Group Tops 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards Underscoring Automotive Safety Leadership

News provided byHyundai Motor Group
- Hyundai Motor Group secures a total of 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in 2025 — the most of any automotive group for the second consecutive year
- Hyundai Motor Company leads automakers with 10 TSP/TSP+ ratings, while Genesis earns six and Kia secures five
- Flagship electric SUVs — Hyundai 2026 IONIQ 9 and 2025-26 Kia EV9 — demonstrate top-tier safety performance in IIHS evaluations
- Results reflect strong performance under IIHS's more stringent 2025 evaluation criteria, with a notable year-on-year increase in TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has reaffirmed its global leadership in automotive safety by securing a combined 21 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluations — the highest total among automotive groups for the second consecutive year.
Of the 21 awarded models, 18 models achieved the highest 2025 TSP+ ratings, representing a significant increase from 12 TSP+ ratings in 2024 and underscoring the Group's ability to meet increasingly demanding safety requirements.
Among the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, Hyundai Motor Group's flagship electric SUVs — including the all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 and 2025-26 Kia EV9 — delivered strong performance across all IIHS evaluation categories, earning the top 'good' ratings in every applicable crashworthiness and crash-avoidance test.
The Group's brands achieved the following results in 2025:
- Hyundai Motor Company leads all automakers with eight TSP+ and two TSP ratings
- Genesis received five TSP+ ratings and one TSP rating
- Kia secured five TSP+ ratings
These results demonstrate the Group's commitment to advancing safety technologies and meeting the industry's most rigorous testing standards.
