Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama to Launch First U.S. Built Santa Fe Hybrid

The addition of the Santa Fe Hybrid will mark the beginning of Hyundai's electric vehicle production in the United States. The latest milestone for HMMA received the green light during a recent project agreement signing ceremony with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey at the state capitol and was announced by José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America in New York City today. Recently announced production enhancements at HMMA including the start of production of Santa Fe Hybrid will include $300 million in investments and the creation of 200 additional jobs.

"Hyundai Motor Company is taking its first steps toward bringing electric vehicle production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama," said Ernie Kim, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

"Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it's been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company's continued investments in Alabama," Governor Kay Ivey said. "Hyundai's new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state's auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama. This is another major milestone for our friends at Hyundai."

HMMA will begin plant expansion projects ranging from additional warehouse space to enhanced assembly processes to support electric vehicle production. The Santa Fe Hybrid will begin production in October 2022.

The addition of the Santa Fe Hybrid will strengthen HMMA's position as a preferred employer in Montgomery and continue to increase high quality jobs at the plant and throughout its supplier base.

The Santa Fe Hybrid matches SUV versatility with MPG efficiency and is available now at all U.S. dealerships.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz, sport adventure vehicle. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 900 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

