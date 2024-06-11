Hyundai Motor Presents Its First Film 'Night Fishing' in Collaboration with K-Movie Star Son Sukku

Hyundai Motor's first film, 'Night Fishing', created with famous Korean actor Son Sukku and director Moon Byounggon, is set to premiere on June 14

The short film offers a fresh take on traditional car films by utilizing specially mounted cameras to capture the scenes from the vehicle's perspective

'Night Fishing' is gaining recognition at film festivals and marks a new step in the evolution of Hyundai Motor's global content marketing strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is set to premiere its first film, 'Night Fishing', created in collaboration with famous Korean actor Son Sukku and director Moon Byounggon, on June 14 at CGV, Korea's largest multiplex cinema brand.

Night Fishing Poster Night Fishing

The movie's plot revolves around an unexpected event between an agent, played by actor Son Sukku, and an unidentified individual at an EV charging station. The film is described as a 'humanistic thriller' shot partially from the perspective of a vehicle model utilizing specially mounted cameras, creating a cross-over between automotive technologies and artistic expression.

For its first foray into film production, Hyundai Motor worked with key figures in the Korean movie industry, including actor Son Sukku, known for his roles in 'The Roundup 2' and the Netflix original series 'D.P.', and director Moon Byounggon, the first Korean to win the Palme d'Or in the short film competition at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

"We're in an era in which consumers are accustomed to watching 3-second clips that would have been 30-second ads in the past. As consumer content consumption evolves, so does Hyundai's approach to content marketing," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "'Night Fishing', which was made under the concept of a 'snack movie', reflects this change, providing a new way for Hyundai to engage consumers."

'Night Fishing' distinguishes itself from other 'car movies' by focusing on the scenes around the car rather than the car itself, while subtly showing how its cameras aid in safer driving by reducing blind spots. For the film, specially rigged cameras were installed on the vehicle to capture the scenes.

'Night Fishing' has already gained recognition at film festivals. The film was presented at the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance program in January and was selected for the upcoming Fantasia International Film Festival's International Short Film Competition in July.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company