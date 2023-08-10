Hyundai Motor Radically Transforms All-New SANTA FE SUV to Offer Larger, Class-leading Interior Space and Tailgate Opening

The new model's efficient, boxy shape and long wheelbase help convey a powerful presence while the strong yet delicately crafted external design is well-suited to both urban and nature-focused settings.

Interior design: Horizontal and vertical design elements neatly convey a solid SUV character

SANTA FE's all-new interior contrasts with the exterior by emphasizing horizontal and vertical design elements and matching the tone and mood of the exterior.

Practical body profile facilitates urban and outdoor activities

The all-new SANTA FE provides class-leading cargo capacity and a spacious tailgate opening[1], which is great for urban lifestyles and impresses in outdoor use, offering plenty of room for everything from sports equipment to camping gear.

Premium features enhance comfort and convenience in the city or outdoors

To enhance the user experience, the all-new SANTA FE is packed with premium comfort and convenience features, several of which are either the world's first, first-in-class, or class-leading.

Proactive driver assistance and safety features provide the confidence to drive confidently

The all-new SANTA FE is well-equipped with a host of driving assistance and safety features that reduce user involvement and provide a comfortable, confident driving experience whether simply commuting or on a weekend adventure.

[1] Cargo capacity/opening width: 725 l / 1,275 mm (+91 l / +145 mm over than previous SANTA FE model)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

