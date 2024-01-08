Hyundai Motor Reveals Vision for Hydrogen Energy and Software Solutions Beyond Mobility at CES 2024

Under the theme 'Ease every way,' Hyundai highlights its commitment to lead human-centric life innovations with hydrogen energy as well as software and AI

Introduces HTWO's hydrogen value chain solution that spans production, storage, transportation and utilization

Introduces 'Software-defined Everything' (SDx) strategy by redefining vehicles, fleets and transportation systems with software and AI

Hyundai shows its hydrogen value chain, waste-to-energy method, SDV technologies and future mobility exhibits at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9–12

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today presented its vision for a hydrogen-powered, software-driven transformation beyond mobility applications at CES 2024. Under the theme 'Ease every way,' the company held its Media Day at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas to highlight its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and artificial intelligence (AI).

In line with Hyundai Motor's brand vision, 'Progress for Humanity,' the 'Ease every way' theme reflects the company's aim to create a comfortable and peaceful living environment by providing three core universal values of freedom, safety, and fairness for the global community.

An innovative solution for hydrogen production, storage, transportation and utilization

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has already announced a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, substantiated by a clear RE100 roadmap to use 100 percent renewable energy in its overseas factories by 2045 and in every Group entity by 2050. Hydrogen energy will play a prominent role in achieving those objectives.

SDx: Building a user-centered mobility ecosystem by defining vehicles, fleets and transportation systems with software and AI

Hyundai is undergoing a software-driven transformation led by the entire Group. As a provider of smart mobility solutions, Hyundai recognizes the importance of software and AI in creating a user-centric mobility ecosystem. At CES, the company announced its 'Software-defined Everything' (SDx) strategy, which aims to transform all moving devices, fleets and ecosystems into valuable assets through advanced software and AI.

Hydrogen value chain and software technologies on display at CES 2024

Hyundai is showcasing its waste-to-hydrogen production and hydrogen value chain as well as SDV technologies and future mobility concepts at CES 2024. Attendees can visit the company's exhibition booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, from January 9–12.

