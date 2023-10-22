Hyundai Motor Signs MOU with KATECH, APQ and SAPTCO to Foster Hydrogen Mobility Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Company

22 Oct, 2023, 20:43 ET

  • Hyundai Motor to participate in a multi-stakeholder partnership to establish an ecosystem for hydrogen-based mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • The parties will forge joint efforts towards expanding support on technological services and human resources for the promotion of hydrogen-based mobility
  • Strategic collaboration in various areas, such as developing a hydrogen value chain and demonstrating hydrogen-based mobility business

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH), Air Products Qudra (APQ) and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) to establish and develop an ecosystem for hydrogen-based mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Motor Company signed MOU with Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH), Air Products Qudra (APQ) and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) to develop an ecosystem for hydrogen-based mobility in Saudi Arabia. (from left) Badr AlBadr, Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.
Hyundai Motor Company signed MOU with Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH), Air Products Qudra (APQ) and the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) to develop an ecosystem for hydrogen-based mobility in Saudi Arabia. (from left) Badr AlBadr, Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

The parties have agreed to cooperate in establishing a hydrogen-based mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and to provide support on technological services and human resources. Specific areas of collaboration include promoting demonstration projects for hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles and exploring opportunities for joint research in the field of hydrogen-based mobility.  

Hyundai Motor is expected to provide hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles to SAPTCO as part of the partnership, with the pioneering technologies in the hydrogen fuel cell industry with field-proven products and services deployed worldwide.

"This partnership with the country's major stakeholders represents a significant milestone in our efforts to establish a sustainable hydrogen value chain in Saudi Arabia," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "We also plan to continuously expand the hydrogen-based mobility industry in line with Saudi Arabia's ambition to reach net zero emissions."

Meanwhile, KATECH is expected to explore further opportunities for collaboration in R&D and APQ will secure a hydrogen supply in Saudi Arabia for the partnership. SAPTCO is expected to closely cooperate with the stakeholders to formulate a long-term plan aimed at further expanding the ecosystem for hydrogen-based mobility in the country.

"This cooperation opens doors for our hydrogen bus technology to enter the Middle East market," said Seung-sik Na, President of KATECH. "We will work towards developing hydrogen buses suitable for high-temperature climates with the automotive industry so that the domestic automotive industry to expand its presence globally."

In 2016, Saudi Arabia established the "Saudi Vision 2030" strategy to transition from relying on oil exports and promoting economic diversification through strategic investments in key sectors. As part of this strategy, the country announced the "Saudi Green Initiative" in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to exploring cutting-edge technologies and innovations to achieve the net zero carbon emission goal by 2060.

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has consistently been at the forefront of driving the energy transition in Saudi Arabia. Their initiatives began with successfully exporting two ELEC CITY Fuel Cell buses to Saudi Arabia in 2020. The Group expanded its reach in the country by exporting the XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy duty truck in 2021.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Also from this source

PIF and Hyundai Motor Company Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Establish New Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Saudi Arabia

PIF and Hyundai Motor Company Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Establish New Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Saudi Arabia

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) have announced the signing of a joint venture agreement to establish a highly...
Hyundai Motor Radically Transforms All-New SANTA FE SUV to Offer Larger, Class-leading Interior Space and Tailgate Opening

Hyundai Motor Radically Transforms All-New SANTA FE SUV to Offer Larger, Class-leading Interior Space and Tailgate Opening

Hyundai Motor Company's all-new SANTA FE SUV debuted today through a digital world premiere with an 'Open for More' concept that conveys the model's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.