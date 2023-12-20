Hyundai Motor to Reveal Vision for Hydrogen and Software Beyond Mobility at CES 2024

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Company

20 Dec, 2023, 18:30 ET

  • Hyundai will reveal its future blueprint for hydrogen energy as well as software and AI at CES 2024
  • Hyundai to foster human-centered innovations beyond mobility to 'Ease every way'
  • Media Day to take place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, on January 8, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today released a teaser image and shared initial details of its CES 2024 announcements. At the event, Hyundai Motor will share its future blueprint for a hydrogen energy ecosystem and a vision for software and artificial intelligence, under the theme of 'Ease every way.'

The Hyundai Media Day will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. PST, on January 8, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. The event will be live streamed via the company's global YouTube channel.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Motor to Reveal Vision for Hydrogen and Software Beyond Mobility at CES 2024
Hyundai Motor to Reveal Vision for Hydrogen and Software Beyond Mobility at CES 2024

Hyundai Motor will present how its hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation will bring universal benefits to humanity. The company will also reveal its plan to foster human-centered innovations beyond mobility to add comfort to people's everyday lives.

Hyundai Motor's future blueprint will combine the capabilities of Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to effectively establish a clean hydrogen value chain.

Moreover, Hyundai Motor will outline the group-wide software strategy and future direction to build a fully optimized, user-centric ecosystem connecting devices, services and solutions.

During the CES exhibition from January 9 to 12, the company will display its diverse approach, from demonstrative technologies to future mobility concepts, to showcase how it will create a human-centered future society by shifting to a hydrogen energy ecosystem and focusing on software and AI.

Notes to Editors: About Teaser Image

Looking back at the downturns of technological developments in the past, the image shows Hyundai Motor's aspiration to create a future with ease.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Collaborate on Future Business Opportunities

Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Collaborate on Future Business Opportunities

Hyundai Motor Company and Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, have signed a memorandum of...
Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Collaborate on Future Business Opportunities

Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Collaborate on Future Business Opportunities

Hyundai Motor Company and Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, have signed a memorandum of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.