Hyundai Motor Unveils 'Be There With Hyundai' Artworks Featured on National Team Bus Designs for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Announced in December 2025, 'Be There With Hyundai' invited children ages 5-12 from around the world to express their national pride and love for football (soccer) through original artwork capturing their excitement for the tournament. The contest, titled 'The Greatest Cheer,' encouraged young fans to visually showcase their cheering moments for their favorite national team and express what the FIFA World Cup™ represents to them.

"Through 'Be There With Hyundai,' we've created a platform where children's voices and creative dreams reach the world's biggest stage. As part of our World Cup campaign 'Next Starts Now', this initiative is designed to turn the next generation's dreams into reality by giving them a meaningful place in the tournament itself. This journey from inspiration to reality reinforces Hyundai Motor's belief that the next generation is essential to building a better, more connected future for all." – Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company.

What defines the Official National Team Bus designs?

The overall bus design concept and creative direction were developed and curated by FIFA, with Hyundai Motor unveiling the final bus exteriors featuring the winning artworks. A total of 48 winning artworks were selected from a global pool of submissions, each representing a qualified National Team.

The bus exteriors combine:

Children's original artwork, displayed prominently across the windows

FIFA World Cup 2026™ visual identity elements

Prestigious colour palette, iconic Unity pattern and iconography to celebrate the Host nations

Together, these elements reflect the global nature of the tournament, transforming each vehicle into a moving symbol of youth creativity, global connection, and shared passion across nations on every journey to matches and training venues.

What experiences are provided for the winners?

Each winning child, along with one accompanying guardian, will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The prize package includes:

Tickets to a Group Stage match

Round-trip airfare

Accommodation

"Seeing their artwork displayed on the National Team Buses is more than a creative achievement - it's a moment of belief and inspiration for these children and their families, and a reflection of what football can represent for people around the world. This initiative celebrates the power of football to connect generations and cultures, while reminding the next generation of athletes and fans that their voices, ideas and creativity have a place on the world stage." – Nick Brown, Director of Commercial Partnerships, FIFA.

How can fans engage with the 'Be There With Hyundai' campaign during the World Cup?

Throughout the tournament, fans can engage with the winning artworks featured on the Official National Team Buses across host cities and stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They can:

Photograph National Team Buses featuring children's 'Be There With Hyundai' artworks

Share images on social media using #BeThereWithHyundai

Enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes from Hyundai Motor

To further celebrate the 'Be There With Hyundai' campaign, Hyundai Motor has released a special video featuring global ambassador Son Heung-min, aimed at raising awareness of the initiative among fans worldwide.

What is the broader context of 'Be There With Hyundai'?

Since its launch at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™, 'Be There With Hyundai' has served as Hyundai Motor's flagship fan engagement program. Over nearly two decades, the initiative has evolved to reflect cultural moments and changing fan expectations:

2006-2018: National Team slogan contests (until 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™)

2022: Sustainability pledges (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™)

2026: First‑ever global children's drawing contest (FIFA World Cup 2026™)

This year's contest goes beyond fostering a sense of accomplishment and motivation among children; it reflects Hyundai Motor's "Next Starts Now" global campaign and its commitment to advancing toward a better future alongside the next generation. Through the initiative, the brand demonstrates that young voices and creative visions are vital to building a better future. It positions youth not as passive spectators, but as active contributors shaping the world they will inherit and lead tomorrow.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

Disclaimer: This image is an AI-generated visualization created for illustrative purposes of the Official National Team Bus design for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company