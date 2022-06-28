Hyundai Motor Unveils Design of All-Electric IONIQ 6, Electrified Streamliner with Mindful Interior Design

Inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterized by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency . IONIQ 6's electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai's customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. "The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all."

The IONIQ 6 world premiere will take place in July, when Hyundai will reveal the full specifications, including the electrified streamliner's features and advanced technologies.

[1] When tested with 18-inch Summer Tire and Digital Side Mirror

