'Hyundai Motor Way' Sets Course for Accelerated Electrification and Future Mobility Goals at 2023 CEO Investor Day

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Company

20 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Hyundai Motor shares mid- to long-term business and financial plans based on 'Hyundai Motor Way' strategy

  • Hyundai Motor to boost its annual EV sales goal to 2 million units by 2030

  • Company to accelerate its transition toward becoming a smart mobility solution provider by investing KRW 109.4 trillion over the next 10 years

    -- KRW 35.8 trillion to go toward electrification, including KRW 9.5 trillion for battery development and the remainder funding development of a next-generation modular architecture for EVs and increased EV production capacity
  • Hyundai Motor outlines a blueprint for its strategy:

-- Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA): to develop IMA for its next-generation EV-dedicated platform, which will replace the current E-GMP EV platform
-- EV production: to expand EV production and optimize capacity, not only building new EV factories but also utilizing existing ICE plants to reduce costs and time
-- Battery: to strengthen the overall value chain for battery, including stable procurement of battery materials, design capability, and next-generation batteries
-- Future businesses: to continue working with strategic partners to advance plans for autonomous driving, software, robotics, advanced air mobility and hydrogen

  • Based on the newly introduced strategy, the company will build on its heritage and successfully transition to electrification

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company hosted '2023 CEO Investor Day' in Seoul today, unveiling its visionary mid- to long-term business strategies and financial plans. With the aim of actively leveraging its knowledge and heritage of innovation from internal combustion engine vehicles, the company is committed to a successful transition to the electrification era through its newly introduced strategy, 'Hyundai Motor Way.'

Continue Reading
President and CEO Jaehoon Chang
President and CEO Jaehoon Chang
(left to right) Taesik Yun (Head of IR Team), Zayong Koo (Senior Vice president and Head of IR Group), Gang Hyun Seo (Executive Vice President and Head of Finance & Accounting Division), Jaehoon Chang (President and CEO), Heung-soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Strategy Office, and Chang Hwan Kim (Senior Vice President and Head of the Battery Development Center)
(left to right) Taesik Yun (Head of IR Team), Zayong Koo (Senior Vice president and Head of IR Group), Gang Hyun Seo (Executive Vice President and Head of Finance & Accounting Division), Jaehoon Chang (President and CEO), Heung-soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Strategy Office, and Chang Hwan Kim (Senior Vice President and Head of the Battery Development Center)

The company will implement this strategy and accelerate its transition toward becoming a smart mobility solution provider by securing a large-scale investment of KRW 109.4 trillion over the next 10 years, including KRW 35.8 trillion for electrification over the next decade. The company aims for 2 million units in annual EV sales by 2030.

The key parts of the strategy include introducing a next-generation modular architecture for EVs, strengthening EV production capacity, battery development capabilities and future businesses, including autonomous driving, hydrogen, robotics and advanced air mobility.

Hyundai Motor is leveraging its heritage of innovation and knowledge accumulated over a long period of time as a traditional vehicle manufacturer amidst seismic change in the industry with competition intensifying in a bid for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The company announced that it will achieve a successful transition to electrification by efficiently and effectively leveraging its long experience in vehicle production and sales.

"The value of cultivating human-centered innovation by further developing technology inherited from the past is the distinct heritage that a company with a rich legacy can provide," said President and CEO Chang. "As it originated from Pony, the IONIQ 5 N—a high-performance EV scheduled for unveiling in July—will embrace and carry forward the enduring heritage of Hyundai Motor Company."

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor Opens Heritage Exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' and Introduces RETRACE, the Heritage Publication Series

Hyundai Motor's Sensational N Vision 74 Concept Thrills at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.