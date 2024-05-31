Hyundai N Unveils IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec and Collaboration with Gran Turismo at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Hyundai N is set to compete in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, with defending champions and global car crews aiming to repeat their victory in the TCR class

MAINZ, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai N returns to the Nürburgring Nordschleife aiming for its fourth consecutive TCR class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours (N24) race.

The company has also unveiled its IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec variant for the upcoming The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and shared its collaboration plans with Gran Turismo, the popular sim-racing video game franchise made for PlayStation consoles.

The 687 PS IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is designed to highlight the production-spec IONIQ 5 N’s strengths without fundamentally altering the car.

"We are thrilled to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours with drivers from Europe, North America and China, showing the growth of our motorsport program around the world," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. "We are investing in the future of motorsport with our first ever electric Pikes Peak racer and collaboration with Gran Turismo. Motorsport passion continues to be at Hyundai N's core as we move into the future."

Hyundai N to run three-car TCR team at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Hyundai N heads back to the Nordschleife with three ELANTRA N TCR cars, chasing a fourth consecutive class win.

Drivers from three continents, including defending class winners and champion Hyundai Motorsport customer drivers from the competitive TCR series, are competing in the #830, #831 and #832 cars.

IONIQ 5 N TA Spec showcases award-winning high-performance EV prowess

Hyundai Motor today unveiled the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. The 687 PS IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is designed to highlight the production-spec IONIQ 5 N's strengths without fundamentally altering the car. The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec's maximum output has been increased through software tuning to maximize performance.

To adapt the car for Pikes Peak, new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires, and a unique high-downforce aerodynamic package have been specially applied.

Hyundai N plans to collaborate with Gran Turismo

Hyundai N also announced today that it plans to collaborate with Gran Turismo (GT), the popular sim-racing video game franchise made for PlayStation consoles.

Hyundai N and Gran Turismo will collaborate for various sim-racing activities including Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) participation. More details will come later in this year.

In the meantime, visitors to Hyundai's N24 booth can experience the most recent GT release, Gran Turismo 7, with 10 stations available for use. Hyundai will also be holding an on-site competition event for visiting customers during the N24 period.

