Hyundai Named 2018 Top Non-Luxury CPO Program by Autotrader

"If you're shopping for a mainstream vehicle, look at Hyundai, it has one of the best warranties in the entire automotive industry," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "When you combine the new-car 5-year/60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper comprehensive warranty, powertrain coverage of 10 years/100,000 miles, which is better than a new-car purchase and unlimited mileage roadside assistance, Hyundai is truly offering an unprecedented value. In addition, the coverage is fully transferable to subsequent owners, which will add value to the vehicle if an owner does sell before the warranty expires."

For 2018, the 10 Best Non-Luxury and Luxury CPO Programs were identified based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount and transferability to future vehicle owners.

"At Hyundai we are committed to quality and excellence in all the products and services we provide customers throughout their ownership journey," said Jose Froehlich, senior manager, Certified Pre-Owned, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai's Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are no exception. They have been through rigorous inspections by our highly-trained technicians specially-trained dealership technicians and are backed by the industry's top warranties and commitments an industry-leading suite of benefits to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction from our customers."

Hyundai's CPO program includes:

A 10-Year/100,000-mile CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty plus the remainder of the 5-Year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty from original in-service date and zero (0) miles

Comprehensive 150-point quality assurance inspection for Hyundai vehicles

10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance from original in-service date and zero (0) miles.

Rental Car & Travel Interruption Reimbursement

No-Charge, 3-Month "All Access" Trial of SiriusXM® Satellite Radio

Complimentary CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™

For more information and full warranty coverage details on Hyundai's CPO program visit: www.HyundaiCertified.com.

