Hyundai Named Money's Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has been recognized as Money's Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025. The editors behind the publication's third annual Best Cars program recognized Hyundai with this new capstone honor on the strength of the company's vehicle range, citing its commitment to delivering America's Best Warranty on a broad range of vehicles packed with standard features and impressive fuel efficiency.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in California City, Calif. on July 15, 2024. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is photographed in California City, Calif. on July 15, 2024.

As part of its third-annual Best Cars program, Money's team evaluated over 50 new vehicles in the run-up to determine this year's awards. Editors weighed key attributes including comfort, reliability, fuel economy, and value. In addition to being crowned Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025, Hyundai emerged as a top performer in 8 of 11 vehicle categories including notching two Best Overall category wins.

"We are honored to receive Money's 'Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025' award. At Hyundai, we're committed to giving our customers more, whether it's innovative technology, stylish design, or the peace of mind that comes with America's Best Warranty," said Ricky Lao, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're especially proud to help guide our customers into the exciting world of electrification by offering advanced EVs and hybrids that exceed expectations. Whether considering your first Hyundai or your fifth, we're here to make every drive feel like a smart investment."

"With Money's third-annual Best Cars series, we dug deep in asking what's the best value out there — and Hyundai rose above the rest," said Mike Ayers, editor in chief, Money. "We spent countless hours driving all the new models and came to the conclusion that if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, Hyundai delivers."

Here's where Hyundai stood out in Money's picks:

Hyundai's IONIQ all-electric lineup strives to set new standards in the industry. The latest proof is Money honoring the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 with the publication's Best Overall Electric SUV and Electric Car awards. These models have been praised for their impressive range, bold designs, and exceptional standard features.

At the core of Hyundai's commitment to reliability is our industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. From the 5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty to 24-hour Roadside Assistance and the 10-year/100,000-mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty, this comprehensive suite of warranties goes beyond just protection to ensure owners feel supported on every journey.

About Money

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money aims to create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In-Class categories such as Best Cars, Best Places to Live, Best Mortgage Lenders, Best Life Insurance, Best Auto Insurance, Best Banks, Best Colleges and Best Student Loans, with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America