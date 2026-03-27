Hyundai Named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List

"This recognition from Fast Company reflects a transformation that is well underway. Hyundai is no longer simply an automaker," said José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We are building AI-powered robots, developing autonomous vehicles, and manufacturing world-class electric vehicles right here in the United States. The IONIQ 9 and the Metaplant in Georgia are proof points of that evolution, and they are just the beginning. We are moving fast, thinking ahead, and building the kind of company that earns recognition like this every year. This recognition reflects the work of thousands of people across Hyundai around the world."

Hyundai's recognition on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list focuses on the company's execution of its long‑term electrification strategy under its Progress for Humanity vision. Over the past year, Hyundai has continued to expand its award‑winning IONIQ electric vehicle lineup. This includes the introduction of its first three‑row all‑electric SUV, the IONIQ 9, which extends Hyundai's reach into new EV segments while addressing evolving customer needs.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

Hyundai's innovative leadership is further reflected in its commitment to U.S. EV manufacturing, anchored by the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia. The facility plays a central role in Hyundai's electrification strategy, strengthening domestic supply chains, supporting thousands of jobs, and enabling more sustainable vehicle production at scale.

In parallel, Hyundai continues to invest in charging access and infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption. This includes participation in IONNA, a joint venture focused on deploying at least 30,000 high‑powered chargers across North America, as well as the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) to expand fast‑charging access for Hyundai EV customers.

Hyundai is also focused on reducing barriers to EV ownership through customer‑centric access and ownership programs, including the Evolve+ electric vehicle subscription service and Hyundai Home Marketplace, which offers integrated solutions for home charging and energy needs.

Hyundai's momentum is reflected in its 2025 performance. In 2025, Hyundai delivered 5,189 IONIQ 9 vehicles to U.S. customers and reached a milestone of 17 million vehicles sold in the United States since 1986. Hyundai Motor Group currently ranks third in U.S. EV sales, underscoring its growing influence in the electric vehicle market.

About Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list recognizes organizations driving meaningful change through innovation and impact. Previous organizations that have been named to the list include Google, Adidas, Walmart and more. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Honorees are selected through a rigorous editorial review evaluating innovation, relevance, timeliness, and measurable results achieved over the past year.

To view the complete list of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies, visit fastcompany.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor North America