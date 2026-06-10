Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 Named to Kelley Blue Book's 2026 Best Family Cars List

2026 Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 recognized for delivering where it matters most to families, from safety to everyday usability

Versatile lineup spans all-electric innovation and three-row SUV versatility to meet diverse family needs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai continues to stand out with family buyers, with three models, Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5, named to Kelley Blue Book's 2026 Best Family Cars list, an annual recognition of vehicles that deliver for families. Evaluated against factors such as safety, reliability, efficiency and overall value, the recognition underscores Hyundai's focus on building vehicles around what families prioritize every day, from peace of mind to real-world usability. The three Hyundai models represent a quarter of the vehicles recognized by KBB as the best for families.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in Sonoma County, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2025. The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed near California City, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2025. The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Palm Springs, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2025.

Hyundai models recognized on Kelley Blue Book's 2026 Best Family Cars list

"At Hyundai, families do not have to choose between flexibility, technology and efficiency," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Whether it is the ease of managing a full day in a three-row SUV or the quiet simplicity of driving an all-electric IONIQ 5, our vehicles are designed to support the way families move through real life, without compromise."

Vehicles Designed for Family Life

Recognized for delivering on the everyday needs of families, Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 each bring a unique combination of space, comfort, safety and flexibility. From Palisade's spacious three-row interior and thoughtfully designed storage to Santa Fe's versatile layout that adapts between passenger and cargo needs, and IONIQ 5's open, tech-forward cabin that makes daily driving easier, each vehicle is designed to simplify family life. Together, they reflect Hyundai's focus on creating vehicles that support everything from daily routines to longer road trips with confidence and ease.

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers and manufacturers. Kelley Blue Book publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue Book™ Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. Kelley Blue Book also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America