Hyundai Palisade SUV Receives TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Palisade is Hyundai's 13th vehicle to receive a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating. As a result, Hyundai is now the most-awarded brand in the automotive industry by IIHS in 2019 with six models earning TOP SAFETY PICK ratings and seven earning TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings.

According to the IIHS, to qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle has to earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head-restraint tests. It must also earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and be equipped with good-rated headlights.

The 2020 Palisade earned good ratings in the six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The standard front crash prevention system earned a superior rating, with an autobrake system that successfully avoided collisions in both the 12- and 25-mph IIHS track tests.

"Hyundai's brand commitment to building safe vehicles is at the forefront of every product plan," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We are extremely proud that, with the Palisade's TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, the Hyundai brand continues to be an industry leader in IIHS accolades. Our commitment to safety remains stronger than ever."

