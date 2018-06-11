Hyundai Preps for the All-New Veloster's Appearance in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp with a Fully Integrated Marketing Plan

"Having our all-new Veloster immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a great way to entertain consumers and showcase the vehicle's stylish design and performance capabilities to a massive audience," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We wanted to take full advantage of this collaboration by engaging fans and providing them with experiences beyond the big screen."

"There's so much fun to be had with this film, which is why we're elated about the approach that Hyundai has taken with their campaign," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. "The humor is there, the heart is there, and the creativity is firing on all cylinders because they're experimenting with the same sizing and scale gags that our heroes encounter all throughout the movie."

Hyundai's Ant-Man and The Wasp Broadcast Creative

Starting on June 11, Hyundai will air the new Ant-Man and The Wasp-inspired ad "Stoplight Standoff" on U.S. broadcasts. Two police officers and a Veloster driver exchange in a very awkward standoff at a stoplight, as they each think the other is suggesting a race. Little do they know, a tiny Veloster based on the vehicle featured in the movie is the cause of confusion and is burning rubber between their cars, showcasing the car's cool and aggressive look. The new spot was shown for the first time globally at Hyundai's display at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea on June 7.

"We're huge Marvel fans, so we immediately recognized that our goal was to integrate Hyundai in a way that felt organic and paid homage to the comedy inherent in the films," said Joe Reynoso, associate creative director and Alvaro Soto, senior copywriter, both from Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, who helped develop the integrated Ant-Man campaign.

World Premiere

During the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Veloster from the film will be dressed as a packaged toy car that has been enlarged and displayed at the red-carpet event. Hyundai will also be sponsoring the premiere livestream that runs on Marvel's digital platforms. During the livestream, two segments will be dedicated to Hyundai and hosted by Marvel's on-air personalities as they explore more of the backstory behind Hyundai's placement in the movie as well as fan reaction to what's happening on the carpet.

Sweepstakes and Exclusive Screening

Marvel fans will have a chance at an early screening, as Hyundai will be placing around Los Angeles tiny toy versions of the Veloster, which will serve as movie passes to an exclusive showing. Hyundai will drop clues on its Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat channels about the mini-car locations. Participants will also be encouraged to post about the scavenger hunt on their social channels, using #HyundaiVeloster. The scavenger hunt will take place in late June.

The screening event will give attendees a special experience with Hyundai and Marvel, and a shareable night out at the movies. The event will have fun photo ops, gift bag giveaways, custom artwork posters and a Hyundai Veloster display. Roughly 500 people will be able to attend the exclusive screening, which takes place on July 3 in Los Angeles, three days before the theatrical release. Seating at the event will be first-come, first-served for those that find a car. Advantage is helping manage the experiential screening event for Hyundai.

Hyundai will also implement the movie car into the trim section area on HyundaiUSA.com's Veloster landing page where guests can enter to win tickets to see Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp. Additionally, weekly mini-ads highlighting the Hyundai Veloster will be placed within Marvel comic books from June 20 to July 25. Multiple versions of this creative will subtly appear at the bottoms of various other advertisements that are promoting the biggest upcoming Marvel Comics releases.

Finally, select Hyundai hand-raisers and owners will receive mail with custom artwork from Marvel artists of the Veloster that gives recipients exclusive early access to a behind-the-scenes featurette. The artwork will also be sent to all Hyundai dealerships to leverage in their showrooms.

About Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. Ant-Man and The Wasp hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2018 MARVEL

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

