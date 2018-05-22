Hyundai Presents the National Salute to America's Heroes Memorial Day Weekend Celebration in Miami Beach

The Display Village/Action Zone centered at Lummus Park will span more than four city blocks on Ocean Drive, and will feature the Hyundai Hangar, a patriotically inspired consumer lounge honoring the U.S. Military and showcasing the U.S.-built Elantra, Sonata and Santa Fe models. The Hyundai Hangar, located on 13th street, will feature a collaborative art mural, "Who is your hero?" art wall, to honor all veterans and first responders that will offer guests the opportunity to post memorials of family and friends who have served. Customized patriotic-themed live screen printing t-shirts and charging stations will also be available to guests visiting the Hyundai Hangar. Hyundai will also have several other activations and vehicle displays on 12th and 14th streets, including its all-new Kona and Veloster N. These onsite activations are being managed by Advantage.

As part of its broader commitment to the U.S. Military, Hyundai is doubling the military incentive on all of its vehicles for U.S. service men and women. Any active or retired military personnel and their spouse can receive $1,000 toward the purchase of a new Hyundai vehicle through May 31, 2018. For additional details and eligibility, please visit: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/financial-tools/military-program.aspx

"The National Salute to America's Heroes is one of the premier Memorial Day weekend events honoring those that sacrificed their life for the country," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "This partnership also continues Hyundai's long-term commitment to supporting the U.S. Military and paying tribute to our servicemen and women who are America's bravest heroes."

"It is thanks to the support of Hyundai that we are able to create an event that honors and pays its respects to the men and women of our military and first responders," said Mickey Markoff, president and executive producer, National Salute to America's Heroes. "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."

National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nation-wide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Air & Sea Show presented by Hyundai, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai and Salute 365 initiative. Held Memorial Day Weekend, the National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai focuses on the service and sacrifice the military and first responders make to protect the freedoms of all Americans. For more information visit http://www.usasalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

