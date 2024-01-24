Hyundai Releases All-New 2024 Santa Fe Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP Santa Fe SE FWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $33,950 Santa Fe SEL FWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $36,450 Santa Fe Limited FWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $43,350 Santa Fe Calligraphy FWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $46,500 Santa Fe SE AWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,750 Santa Fe SEL AWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $38,250 Santa Fe XRT AWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,600 Santa Fe Limited AWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $45,150 Santa Fe Calligraphy AWD 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $48,300 Santa Fe SEL Hybrid FWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $36,950 Santa Fe Limited Hybrid FWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $43,850 Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid FWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $47,000 Santa Fe SEL Hybrid AWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $38,750 Santa Fe Limited Hybrid AWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $45,650 Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid AWD 1.6 Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $48,800

*MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight Charges for the 2024MY Santa Fe

are $1,395. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional

equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.

Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

The all-new Santa Fe presents a bold, new, upright design for a rugged-yet-sophisticated appearance. Designed from the inside out, Santa Fe features increased dimensions for cargo loading, with a liftgate opening that is nearly six inches wider and two inches taller than the previous generation. Santa Fe's wheelbase and length have also increased about two inches for increased passenger comfort and standard three-row seating. SE through Limited trims offer second-row bench seats, while the range-topping Calligraphy model gets power-adjustable second-row captain's chairs, allowing Santa Fe to comfortably accommodate either six or seven passengers based on trim. Santa Fe even offers easier access to roof storage thanks to innovative self-concealing grab handles integrated into the C-pillars.

A turbocharged, direct-injected 2.5L turbo, making 277 horsepower is standard. Also available is a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain generating 178 horsepower (231-hp total system output). The 2.5T model is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the hybrid is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. All trims are available in either FWD or AWD, with the exception of the outdoor-focused XRT, which is available exclusively with AWD.

Several new standout features are available on the Santa Fe. A new standard dual-hinged center console allows both front and rear passengers to access the front center console, making it easier for second-row occupants to also access what they need. All 2024 Santa Fe models feature OTA1(Over-The-Air) updates, allowing the vehicle's software to be updated wirelessly with minimal downtime. An available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster seamlessly connects to the 12.3-inch navigation display, offering a premium, easy-to-use interface to access features like music, vehicle settings, and navigation. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® connectivity are standard. Available dual-wireless device charging, a UV-C sanitizing compartment, and camera-based digital rearview mirror are also new.

The 2024 Santa Fe XRT also receives some major upgrades with increased capability in mind. For the first time on any Hyundai vehicle, All-terrain tires are standard on XRT, paired with unique black-finish alloy wheels. Thanks in part to its 30-inch tires, the XRT also boasts increased ground clearance (approximately +1.3 inches). XRT also features improved towing capacity (from 3,500 lbs. to 4,500 lbs. rating), uniquely rugged exterior and interior trim, and standard HTRAC® AWD.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Footnotes

Fees apply for map and multimedia over-the-air updates after an initial three-year period of complementary updates. Three-year term starts from the new vehicle date of first use. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

