Hyundai Reveals All-New 2022 Tucson SUV for the U.S. Market

"Our new Tucson represents the future of Hyundai's full-spectrum eco-powertrain approach, offering internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in a high-volume compact SUV. With all-wheel-drive capability now added to new hybrid SUV platforms, customers no longer need to choose between all-road, all-weather capability and outstanding efficiency," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

The new Tucson appeals to those who actively embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle; these open-minded consumers willingly embrace new technologies as way to immediately integrate and enhance their lives. All-wheel drive capabilities are an example of technology facilitating their active lifestyles that often includes inclement weather, adverse terrain and active outdoor adventures.

Parametric Dynamic Exterior Design

"We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through our Sensuous Sportiness design identity," said SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

Tucson's new exterior styling expresses Hyundai's evolving Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call 'Parametric Dynamics' with kinetic, jewel-like surface detailing that emphasizes Tucson's distinct identity in a crowded SUV segment.

Tucson facilitates the integration of technologies with tech-savvy lifestyles; these tech-savvy consumers adopt the latest gadgets to enhance their lives. Tucson's integration of technology and design is evident in innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille and only visible when illuminated.

Tucson's side profile conveys an impression of powerful forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. Crisp geometric angles and edges create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The chrome line beginning from the side mirrors follows the arc of the roofline with increasing width and subtly conveys speed as it reaches the C pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear, where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-concealed triangular shapes that are clearly visible when illuminated, echoing the DRL theme in front. In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo is elevated and integrated into the glass, and the rear wiper is concealed beneath the rear spoiler.

Serene and Spacious INTERSPACE Interior

Tucson's interior, or 'INTERSPACE', offers sensuous, multi-layered forms that provide a feeling of openness and serenity. This is a place where space, technology and information seamlessly blend. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends consistently with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a geologic gorge, while a vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered surface materials in complementary, neutral tones. Ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in ten levels of brightness.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a hoodless digital gauge cluster, and multi-air ventilation, a temperature-adjusting system providing diffused airflow on the front passengers. This indirect, diffusing ventilation system reduces potentially unpleasant airflow and is unique in the automotive industry.

These features create a high-tech, fresh and exciting ambience, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium overall presence. Tucson's second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for easily optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. For extra convenience, a release lever for this function is also located in the rear cargo area.

The new Tucson for the U.S. only offers the long-wheelbase version of the global platform, which is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation. Moreover, passenger volume increases by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, and cargo volume has increased by 7.7 cubic feet, to 38.7 cubic feet.

2022 Tucson Dimensions



2022 Tucson 2021 Tucson Change

Length (in.)

182.3 176.2 +6.1

Width (in.)

73.4 72.8 +0.6

Height (in.)

65.6 65.0 +0.6

Wheel Base (in.)

108.5 105.1 +3.4 Cargo Volume

(cu. ft.) 38.7 31.0 +7.7 Passenger Volume

(cu. ft.) 108.2 102.2 +6.0

Diverse Smartstream Engine Family Line-up

The new Tucson offers both a Smartstream™ 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a targeted combined fuel economy of 28 mpg with front-wheel drive. This 2.5-liter engine couples to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.



2022 2.5-liter 2021 2.4-liter (opt) Horsepower 187 HP (estimated) 181 HP Torque 178 lb.-ft. (estimated) 175 lb.-ft. Fuel Economy Targeted 28 Combined EPA-estimated 25 Combined

Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

The eight-speed transmission for the standard 2.5-liter engine provides quick and crisp shifts for an engaging and efficient driving experience. This automatic transmission adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds allowing for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient trip on the interstate. A multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter improves responsiveness by expanding the direct connection band, while a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings minimize frictional losses. Tucson also offers shift-by-wire control of its gasoline transmissions (standard on hybrid models), increasing available console space for other commonly used switchgear.

HTRAC® Advanced AWD System

Tucson offers Hyundai's HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport and Smart modes help provide confident control in all weather conditions. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty, dynamic experience. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitive systems and is tuned to conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.

Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Powertrains

Tucson's hybrid and plug-in hybrid models focus on a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy, compared with a pure efficiency focus at the compromise of driving engagement by many competitors.

The Hybrid powertrain 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces an estimated 177 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, with an estimated 226 total system combined horsepower. The hybrid powertrain also produces an estimated 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain, with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery pack. The Hybrid powertrain delivers this abundant power through an HEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smooth, quiet and efficient performance. Combined, this hybrid powertrain is 30 percent more fuel efficient than the standard gasoline engine, with 20 percent more torque for effortless daily driving. This superb efficiency also provides for over 500 miles of range before refueling for greater driving convenience.

Plug-in Hybrid models feature a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid battery, with 13.8 kWh of power, yielding an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 28 miles and estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe. PHEV level-2 charging capability takes less than two hours to recharge the system, using a 7.2kW on-board charger. The Plug-in Hybrid powerplant delivers power through a PHEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smoothness and efficiency.

Shared Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Technologies

Both these new powertrains use cutting-edge engine technology in the form of Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD). This innovative new valve duration technology continually optimizes valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise in key measures of engine performance. For the first time in a Hyundai SUV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also offer standard HTRAC® AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai's latest HTRAC® all-wheel drive systems for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid have been tuned at off-road proving grounds around the world to maximize forward traction capability over a wide variety of surfaces. Both hybrid powertrains also utilize a unique Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED), which helps manage the increased performance required of hybrid SUV applications.

e-Handling Driving Dynamics

The driving performance goal for the Tucson was to create a more pure sense of connection between the vehicle and the driver. Driving dynamics match the sporty exterior design, and the handling package is improved, so the new Tucson is even more agile than the previous generation. The suspension has been refined in conjunction with e-handling systems to minimize traditional compromises between sporty handling and superb ride comfort.

Tucson hybrid models feature Hyundai's e-handling technology, which precisely applies electric motor torque control according to dynamic inputs and road conditions to improve cornering performance for a new level of fun-to-drive dynamics. As the Tucson hybrid turns-in to a corner, the electric motor system applies precise incremental braking force to the front wheels, increasing their tire contact patch on the road surface for enhanced traction and steering response while initiating turn-in. Then, as the vehicle moves to exit the corner, the electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches for enhanced traction and control accelerating out of the corner.

Segment-first Exclusive Features

Tucson offers a number of segment-first exclusive features including:

Remote Smart Park Assist

Remote Smart Park Assist allows owners to park and retrieve their Tucson from the tightest of parking spaces from outside the vehicle, a very convenient feature. Before a driver attempts to load passengers or luggage, the remote parking function can prove particularly useful, bringing the vehicle out of a tight space. The driver simply uses the smart key to drive the SUV forward or backward, into or out of a parking space, garage or any tight parking situation.

Remote Smart Park Assist allows owners to park and retrieve their from the tightest of parking spaces from outside the vehicle, a very convenient feature. Before a driver attempts to load passengers or luggage, the remote parking function can prove particularly useful, bringing the vehicle out of a tight space. The driver simply uses the smart key to drive the SUV forward or backward, into or out of a parking space, garage or any tight parking situation. Remote Start with Heated and Ventilated Seats

Remote Start uses a cellular data connection via the Blue Link app that allows an owner to warm up or cool down the Tucson remotely. This remote heating and cooling function includes heating and ventilation for the front seats.

Remote Start uses a cellular data connection via the Blue Link app that allows an owner to warm up or cool down the remotely. This remote heating and cooling function includes heating and ventilation for the front seats. Digital Key

Digital Key is a segment-exclusive feature, supported via a dedicated smartphone app. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine. Digital Key allows owners to leave traditional keys at home and allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. Digital Key is currently compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Digital Key is a segment-exclusive feature, supported via a dedicated smartphone app. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine. Digital Key allows owners to leave traditional keys at home and allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. Digital Key is currently compatible only with phones using the Android operating system. Wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®

Tucson now offers an eight-inch color touchscreen coupled with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® to make staying connected easier than ever. Wireless pairing automatically connects an Android or Apple smartphone, so the driver can keep their phone in a pocket, backpack or purse. Owners can also conveniently drop it on an available Qi wireless charger.

SmartSense Safety

Tucson offers excellent active and passive safety systems, with an array of advanced safety technologies as part of the Hyundai SmartSense Safety Feature suite. The new Tucson currently offers more standard and available active safety features than any other SUV in its class to help keep drivers, passengers and others out of harm's way.

Standard Smart Sense Safety Features

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/ Ped and Cyclist Detection

• Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

• High Beam Assist (HBA)

• Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

• Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

•

Optional Safety Features



Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

OPT Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

OPT Safe Exit Warning (SEW)*

OPT Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go

OPT Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

OPT Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA)

OPT

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

SUV buyers do not want to compromise when it comes to protecting their passengers, so Hyundai has expanded its SmartSense Safety technologies on the new Tucson. It now offers more features than have ever been available in a compact SUV. This generous suite of advanced safety features goes far beyond the abundance of SUV segment standard safety equipment and includes many innovative driver assistance systems, such as the following:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection)

The new Tucson offers an enhanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning detection, an advanced safety feature activated when the vehicle senses a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist in front of the car with potential for a collision. The available junction-turning feature can detect an on-coming vehicle when turning left at an intersection and may warn the driver and provide braking assistance to help avoid a collision.

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

BCA helps avoid collisions with a rear side vehicle when changing lanes. When operating the turn signal switch to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision with a rear side vehicle, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, the system automatically controls the vehicle to help avoid a collision. If exiting a parallel parking spot and there is a risk of collision with a rear side vehicle, the system automatically assists with emergency braking.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) helps avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing. If there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle on the left or right side while reversing, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, the system automatically assists with emergency braking.

Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings, automatically steering the vehicle if necessary. Lane Following Assist (LFA) takes LKA a step further and may automatically adjust steering to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane of travel and can help keep the vehicle centered on both highways and city streets.

Highway Driving Assist

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) is a driving convenience system that assists drivers in maintaining the center of the lane, while keeping a safe distance to the car in front and can help maintain vehicle speeds according to posted speed limits on federal interstate highways. HDA works in conjunction with the navigation system information, smart cruise and lane following assist.

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) offers the driver an enhanced field of vision, displayed within the gauge cluster. If the driver activates a turn signal, an image of the view from the corresponding side mirror is displayed in the cluster display.

Surround View Monitor

The new Tucson uses cameras to provide the driver with an enhanced, bird's-eye view of the car's exterior, giving the driver confidence when maneuvering into or out of spaces.

Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert

Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) monitors the rear seats to detect the movements of children and pets, reminding drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle; if the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves the vehicle, it will sound the horn and send an alert to the driver's smartphone via Blue Link.

Safe Exit Warning

Tucson also offers Hyundai's Safe Exit Warning (SEW) system helps detect cars approaching from the rear while the Tucson is parked. If a passenger attempts to open the door when a car is approaching from behind, visual and acoustic warnings on the cluster may alert the passengers.

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Using a radar sensor mounted on the lower front grille, Smart Cruise Control maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically adjusting vehicle speed as needed, even in stop-and-go traffic conditions.

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Eliminates the need for drivers to manually switch high beams on and off at night for approaching vehicles in the opposite on-coming lane.

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue and alert the driver.

Advanced Infotainment, Connectivity and Convenience

Compact SUV buyers expect a lot from their vehicles. To meet these expectations, Tucson provides seamless connectivity and generous protection from driving hazards. Hyundai's consumer research tells us that Tucson buyers want an escape from the daily stress of long commutes, heavy traffic, road hazards and distractions. They also expect to stay connected wherever they go, and the Tucson provides this capability better than any SUV in the market.

Tucson's wireless device charging makes it easier than ever to keep devices charged when on the go. Dynamic Voice Recognition is an advanced voice recognition system that utilizes simple voice commands to conveniently perform specific controls for the cabin, including: temperature adjustment, radio, hatch opening/closing, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled seats, and others. The system can also assist with various points of interest (POI), weather status, and stock market data. The Tucson navigation system offers split-screen functionality that enables multi-tasking capabilities. Tucson also offers an eight-speaker Bose® Premium sound system.

Blue Link® Connected Car System

The new Tucson receives many Blue Link® Connected Car System enhancements. As with most Hyundai models, Blue Link is complimentary for three years and includes features such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Destination Search by Voice and others. Blue Link features can be accessed via interior controls or through the MyHyundai.com web portal, the MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps.

2022 Tucson improvements include:

Remote profile management—stores select vehicle settings to the Blue Link cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences

Remote start enhancements:

Remote seat heating and ventilation(on/off/level for each individual heated/cooled seat)

Profile selection (preloads individual driver settings for seating position/side mirrors)

Profile selection (preloads individual driver settings for seating position/side mirrors) Vehicle Status Notifications—if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open, customers will receive a notification

POI Send to Car now with Waypoints (ability to add up to three way points, to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations)

Maintenance Alert Enhancement—maintenance interval tracking is now visible in the multimedia system, with ability to reset

More details on specific Blue Link–equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

Remote Engine Start

Remote Engine Start allows the owner to remotely warm up or cool down the vehicle using the new Tucson's key fob on models equipped with Proximity Key and Push Button Start.

Tucson N Line

As part of Hyundai's growing N brand, Hyundai is actively developing an N Line version of the Tucson to appeal to enthusiast buyers, with a more aggressive exterior appearance and interior details. N Line will be coming later in 2021 with full details provided closer to that timing.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America