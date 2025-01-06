Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Named The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025

The Car Connection says: "The Santa Fe Hybrid offers something for the driver who needs it all—space, efficiency, and style."

Santa Fe Hybrid's long wheelbase enables standard third-row seating and a spacious, upscale interior

Expansive liftgate opening eases loading and provides a terrace-like view

Powerful, efficient gas-electric powertrain is EPA-estimated at up to 36 miles per galloni

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's Santa Fe Hybrid SUV has been awarded The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025. The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid from a crowded field of new or fully redesigned contenders. The Santa Fe Hybrid achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system, evaluations awarded on a 10-point scale given to each vehicle across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is photographed in Mojave, Calif. on Nov. 16, 2023.

"It's rewarding for our popular Santa Fe Hybrid SUV to be named the Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2025," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "With standard three-row seating, outstanding efficiency and a generous compliment of advanced technologies, our new Santa Fe Hybrid is proving its appeal to more families and lifestyles than ever before."

"Hyundai continues to set a high bar for three-row SUVs with its latest Santa Fe," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "The Santa Fe Hybrid offers something for the driver who needs it all—space, efficiency, and style."

The fifth-generation Santa Fe adopts a unique design development strategy, first starting with an enlarged liftgate concept to better facilitate enjoyment of the outdoors, then progressing outward to the exterior design concept. Its efficient, rectangular surfacing and long wheelbase convey a confident road presence, while its strong yet delicately crafted external design cues are suited to both urban and nature-focused settings.

Leveraging a long wheelbase, the all-new Santa Fe offers superior interior space for passenger comfort. Fully foldable second- and third-row seats create a terrace-like space at the rear liftgate opening, enabling users to effortlessly enjoy outdoor surroundings. This design concept used lifestyle data to identify consumer interest in the latest outdoor lifestyle trends, such as car camping and gear-intensive outdoor adventures.

Santa Fe's available gas-electric powertrain features a 1.6-liter direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid linked with a six-speed automatic transmission, providing an estimated combined engine and motor output of up to 231 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Santa Fe hybrid front-wheel-drive models have EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 36 city/35 highway/36 combined. Hybrid all-wheel-drive models have EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 35 city/34 highway/34 combined.

About The Car Connection

The Car Connection is the easiest place to research and shop for cars online. The site makes car research easy with its unique "TCC Rating," a clear numeric rating value based on a 10-point scale that reflects the overall opinion of our automotive experts on any vehicle. The Car Connection is part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group, one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, including pioneering online car-buying platform CarsDirect and a collection of more than 130 online auto enthusiast communities. Collectively, the Internet Brands Automotive Group reaches more than 23 million unique visitors each month.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i 2025 SANTA FE Hybrid SEL, Limited and Calligraphy FWD: 36 City/35 Highway/36 Combined MPG. 2025 SANTA FE Hybrid SEL, Limited and Calligraphy AWD: 35 City/34 Highway/34 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America