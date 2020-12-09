Hyundai Santa Fe, Kona Electric and Elantra Win Prestigious 2021 Kelley Blue Book® Best Buy Awards

"We are thrilled to win three unique Kelley Blue Book Best Buy awards in the eco, car and SUV segments for 2021. Our Kona Electric, new Elantra and significantly enhanced 2021 Santa Fe are breakthrough products and we heartily agree with the editors of KBB.com in their decision to give these standout vehicles one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. We believe these awards clearly reflect our 'Progress for Humanity' vision to design and build vehicles that make our customers lives better in every way," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

The Kelley Blue Book Award for Midsize SUV (Two-Row) summarized the Santa Fe win with the following:

"Hyundai Santa Fe was all new just two years ago and already an excellent choice among 2-row/5-passenger midsize SUVs, proved by its Best Buy Award win last year. For 2021, Hyundai has made it even better with significant revisions."

The 2021 award for Best Electric Vehicle was earned by the Kona Electric. Kelley Blue Book editors concluded:

"Hyundai's secret is that it managed to make it simple to forget that you were driving an electric car. The Hyundai Kona Electric is certainly a spirited little ute with instant-on acceleration that allows you to light up the front tires almost at will. The rest of the time, while commuting, shopping, heading into the big city at the end of the day to see a drive-in movie, or just cruising along the coast for a few hours, you'll find yourself completely satisfied."

Finally, the Best Compact Car Award, won by Elantra, summarized:

"In a tough segment, the all-new Elantra has come out on top. How? Hyundai has brought the refinement and quality of its larger siblings (the Sonata and the Palisade SUV come to mind) into the realm of the compact sedan. In addition to a stout chassis and attractive styling, the new Elantra boasts excellent driving manners and a thoroughly modern interior."

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. For full coverage of the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-buy-awards/.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

