Hyundai Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Visionary Leadership Strengthens Global Automotive Market Dominance

This strategic profile offers an overview of the Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea, with a focus on the passenger vehicle market.

The study expands the company's automotive business segment and includes Hyundai Motor Group's business snapshots, such as annual revenue, operating profit, and net profit, mainly contributed by Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

It explores the company structure, including the ownership of the major shareholders of Hyundai Motor Group's subsidiaries and provides the top 6 highlights for 2022, in addition to sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, product portfolio, and technologies strategies.

Hyundai Motor Group has continued to grow, with total sales increasing from 6.7 million units in 2021 to 6.8 million units in 2022, a YoY increase of 2.7%. It ranks third in the global automotive market, with a sales market share of 8.4%.To strengthen the vertical value chain, Hyundai Motor Group adopts a complex management hierarchy organization supported by Hyundai Mobis, the world's leading parts manufacturer, and strategic partnerships for battery plants with SK On and LG Energy Solution.

The contribution of Hyundai Motor Group to fuel cell electric vehicles has transformed the automotive industry and has made it an important pioneer of the global automotive electrification trend which has disrupted the market for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Global Powertrain Transition

Vertical Value Chain

Unique Value through Different Sub-brands

Connected Vehicles and Autonomous Driving

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Genesis

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Group

Kia

LG Energy Solution

SK On

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Primary Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Overview

Company Overview

Company Structure

Subsidiary Ownership Structure

Major Highlights in 2022

SWOT Analysis

4. Sales Strategies

Product Sales Outlook

Product Sales Outlook by Brands

Sales in Leading Countries

Electric Vehicle Sales

5. Manufacturing Strategies

Global Production Network

Supply Chain Strategy

Strategic Partnerships

Case Study - Hyundai's Partnership Strategy in Thailand

6. Product Portfolio

Strategic Development Roadmap, 1967

R&D Facilities and Research Areas

Research and Development

Recent R&D Focus

Product Development Roadmap

Primary Collaborations

7. Technology Strategies

Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Platform

Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Connected Vehicle

Development Roadmap of Hyundai Motor Group's Autonomous Driving

