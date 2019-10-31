Hyundai Teams with Bisimoto Engineering and Rockstar Performance Garage for 2019 SEMA Show Concepts

The Bisimoto VelosterRaptor N Concept is consumer-friendly, emphasizing engineered bolt-on performance upgrades for the Veloster N Performance Package model. These bolt-on accessories are designed to have high potential for aftermarket availability. For the VelosterRaptor N, a team of four with engineering expertise ranging from mechanical to chemical to aerospace collaborated to create enhancements for the Veloster chassis while improving on the thermal efficiency of the engine.

The Bisimoto Engineering VelosterRaptor N is designed to be a "Type R Killer", maintain low emissions, improve thermal efficiency, reduce internal combustion frictional and pumping losses, and have a quantified output above 320 horsepower. This is achieved by incorporating a high-flow exhaust system, engine management, water methanol kit, high-performance intercooler, high-flow intake, mass airflow modifications, and upgraded turbocharger internals. The exterior will explore a CFD-engineered protocol. The interior will be comprised of lighter weight seats, specific lightweighting efforts and a digital diagnostic display.

Exterior

While retaining the beautiful character lines of the body, subtle changes were added to the chassis and improved cooling to the Tarox front brakes via bespoke Fifteen52 wheels and a custom, elegant, aero-enhancing rear spoiler. High-adhesion tires combined with an aerodynamically-sound wheel package and performance-lowering suspension reduce ground clearance, improve center of gravity, and further enhance aerodynamic advantages, while retaining electronic damping functions for the suspension. Custom headlight modifications include Flyryde components.

Mechanical

In-house technology from Bisimoto (a modified factory gasoline engine utilizing the latest in induction and exhaust technology) grace the Hyundai Veloster N. This project allows for aftermarket support, including, but not limited to, specialty lubricants, sport exhaust systems, efficiency intake design, performance feedback electronics, OBD monitoring, and aero upgrades.

A well-designed paring of intake and exhaust modules is added to this performance package vehicle to further improve efficiency of the gasoline engine, using pulse-wave technology to enhance volumetric efficiency, while improving inertial supercharging during valvetrain overlap periods. Modifications will be quantified using an in-house dynamometer.

Interior

The interior is comprised of composite, lightweight front seats. A specially-designed interactive OBD cluster will be added to the Veloster N's console, using the factory communication protocol.

Bisimoto Partner Suppliers

Wheels: Fifteen52

Tires: Toyo

Graphics: Type 2

Brakes: Tarox

Clutch: Action Clutch

Fabrication hardware: Vibrant Performance

Suspension: Eibach Suspension

Induction mods: AEM induction

Lubrication: PurOl

Carbon Fiber attachment and trim: Dreamworks

Paint: Dreamworks

Heat exchange: CSF

Turbocharger: Turbonetics

Seats: Momo

Roof Box: Inno

Interior mods: SOS Upholstery

Headlights: Flyryde

Dynamometer: Dynapack

OBD infocenter: AEM

Rockstar Performance Garage: Kona Ultimate Concept

Rockstar took a black Kona Ultimate Turbo AWD and created the ultimate Kona SUV. In the past, Rockstar and Hyundai have been a great success with the Tucson and Santa Fe. Rockstar built a new Kona Ultimate Sport with the following modifications:

Rockstar Partner Suppliers

30-inch Mickey Thompson race-grooved tires

race-grooved tires 16-inch Motegi rally wheels

King suspension upgrades

Baja Design LED lighting

Race Chip performance tuning

Magnaflow exhaust

K&N filters billet intake

Roadwire alligator-skinned seats

Bulletliner-coated body

R1 Concepts performance rotors and pads

Kicker audio system

Scosche mounts

Custom work by Rockstar Performance Garage

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

