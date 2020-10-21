Hyundai Teams With LiveXLive On Four Livestream Concerts To "Unlock Better" As Part Of New Campaign For The 2021 Hyundai Elantra

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with Hyundai on its "Unlock Better" campaign for the all-new 2021 Elantra. As part of a national campaign that launched in early October 2020, LiveXLive is producing a four-part livestream concert series featuring emerging and established talent performed live from legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles. The events will also raise funds to support indie venues nationwide that have otherwise been negatively impacted by the pandemic. LiveXLive will produce and air video content shot from within the all-new 2021 Elantra leading into each live stream performance.

LiveXLive viewers will have access to free performances by up and coming indie artists, Andrew McMahon , Bryce Vine , Max , and Tayla Parx . Starting on October 29, 2020, each artist will perform consecutively for this livestream concert event on LiveXLive.com . Schedule is:

10/29 - Bryce Vine

11/5 - Talya Parx

11/12 - Max

11/19 - Andrew McMahon

"Indie venues are where many artists' dreams become reality. During this Pandemic, some of the most iconic up-and-coming artists have been in severe duress as they are unable to perform in such iconic venues. Aligning with brands, like Hyundai, that activate our end-to-end platform to celebrate independent venues and artists and excite consumers is a triple win," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "We provide a market-leading destination for all things music, podcasts and entertainment that is an excellent opportunity to engage today's digital-first and technology-forward generation."

"We want to help create better experiences for consumers and this partnership with LiveXLive will provide a great platform for these artists and their fans, while supporting music venues that face a tremendous challenge because of the pandemic," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's also a perfect fit for our all-new 2021 Elantra that is loaded with intuitive technology that younger car buyers are seeking."

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 90 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.8 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

