HYUNDAI TRANSYS COMPLETES FIRST MAJOR U.S. INSTALLATION OF THIRA ROBOTICS' AMR TO AUTOMATE PRODUCTION FLOOR

The Alabama factory exemplifies how THIRA ROBOTICS meets local market needs using second-generation automation solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRA ROBOTICS , an S. Korean autonomous mobile robots developer and a subsidiary of THiRA-UTECH – announced the HYUNDAI TRANSYS as their first U.S. implementation site after a successful pilot project. HYUNDAI TRANSYS, an automotive parts subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group , selected THIRA ROBOTICS' AMRs to automate the production floor flow at a local factory in Alabama. T300 units transport carts to the production line and retrieve carts after unloading.

The further implementation of automation across facilities will benefit U.S.-based organizations. "Owners and engineers at brownfield warehouses and factories who could not implement AMR automation without investing tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars into retrofitting the floors can now save money on floor improvement and invest in automation, solving labor shortages that prevent them from meeting market demand," stated Peter Kim, CEO of THIRA ROBOTICS.

Alabama was selected for the first U.S. implementation case due to the state's increasing need for such solutions. Local efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back from overseas have led Korean manufacturers to open new factories in Alabama. However, the state's manufacturing industry has also experienced a wave of mass layoffs . THIRA ROBOTICS' AMR helps increase employee productivity by collaborating with human workers to reduce repetitive tasks and supporting production line needs during employee shortages.

With this integration, HYUNDAI TRANSYS will reap the benefits of AMR in manufacturing facilities. A HYUNDAI TRANSYS representative furthered, "after the introduction, we can perform other tasks without worrying about transporting carts. It is convenient to be able to transport products easily." This integration is a major stepping stone for THIRA to continue expanding across the country.

ABOUT THIRA ROBOTICS

Headquartered in S. Korea, THIRA ROBOTICS is an award-winning innovator that designs and manufactures second-generation AMR. THIRA's AMRs can move across imperfect, bumpy, angled, or messy floors of older facilities, unlike typical AMR machines that can only move on flat, dry, and clean surfaces. THIRA partners with global leaders, including Doosan, HYUNDAI TRANSYS, and Mando.

ABOUT HYUNDAI TRANSYS

HYUNDAI TRANSYS is a global automotive parts system manufacturing company specializing in power trains and seats. The company is a core affiliate of the Hyundai Motor Group.

