Hyundai Uber Aerial Rideshare Partnership Ceremony

- Hyundai is the first Uber Elevate partner with manufacturing capabilities to mass produce Uber Air Taxis

- Hyundai's UAM (Urban Air Mobility) will vitalize cities by enabling on-demand urban air mobility in Uber's Elevate Network

Jan 07, 2020, 16:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Uber have announced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8673151-hyundai-uber-aerial-rideshare-partnership/

Hyundai Motor Company and Uber have announced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at CES 2020. From left to right: Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group / Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
Hyundai Motor Company and Uber have announced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at CES 2020. From left to right: Jae Hyung Kim, Head of Future Mobility System Research Team / SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design / Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Urban Air Mobility Division at Hyundai Motor Company / Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer At Hyundai Motor Company / Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group / Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber / Eric Allison, Head of Uber Elevate / Nikhil Goel, Head of Product, Uber Elevate / Wyatt Smith, Head of Business, Uber Elevate / Jun Shin, Senior Manager of Business Development, Uber Elevate
S-A1: Personal Air Vehicle (PAV), eVOTL mobility solution that enables urban air travel
Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group
"Through the partnership with Uber, we will accelerate efforts to harness Hyundai's businesses and technologies to deliver true freedom of mobility," said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. "We will innovate tirelessly to redefine the boundaries of mobility and provide quality time to customers."

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO
"Hyundai's large scale manufacturing capabilities offer a major step forward for Uber Elevate. As Hyundai taps its automotive industry experience to mass produce air taxis, we will be able to more quickly take Uber's platform into the skies, expanding affordable and seamless transportation in cities around the world," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

To find out more on Hyundai Uber partnership, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com/2020CES.

