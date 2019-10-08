Hyundai U.S.-Market Cumulative Fuel Cell Mileage Completes 17 Emissions-free Lunar Journeys for National Hydrogen Day

"Celebrating National Hydrogen Day 2019, we couldn't be more proud of our NEXO and former Tucson Fuel Cell's direct impact in reducing harmful greenhouse emissions in our planet," said Michael O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "As our hydrogen refueling infrastructure continues to grow in California and into the northeastern U.S., we eagerly anticipate the exponential reduction in emissions it will bring, resulting in a cleaner atmosphere for everyone."

NEXO is the new technological flagship of Hyundai's growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai's continued momentum with the industry's most diverse SUV powertrain lineup. The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles and the NEXO Limited Trim has an estimated range of 354 miles. NEXO Blue models have estimated MPGe of 65 city, 58 highway and 61 combined, while NEXO Limited models have an estimated MPGe of 59 city, 54 highway and 57 combined. NEXO refueling can be achieved in as little as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle very similar to a comparable internal-combustion SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed. NEXO dealers include Keyes Hyundai in Van Nuys, Tustin Hyundai and Capitol Hyundai in Northern California.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

