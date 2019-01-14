Hyundai Veloster N Race Car Makes World Debut at North American International Auto Show

Hyundai Motor America adds the Veloster N TCR to its championship-winning customer motorsports program operated by Bryan Herta Autosport. Herta's team will prepare two 350-horsepower Veloster N TCRs for the upcoming season. One car will be piloted by Hyundai TCR veterans Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins, while the team's second entry will be driven by team newcomers Mason Filippi, age 20, and Harry Gottsacker, age 18.

"The Veloster is a perfect fit for the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge as we expand our motorsports efforts," said Dean Evans, vice president, Marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "The all-new 2019 Veloster and Veloster N are playful, fun-to-drive cars, and thanks to Bryan and his team we're excited to introduce them to racing fans across North America. In 2018, we won a manufacturer's championship, so it is great to get back to racing with our proven veterans, a pair of great young drivers, and this brand-new car."

"The success we had last year with the i30 N TCR inspired us to expand Hyundai's motorsports program and bring the Veloster N TCR into a tougher series with longer races and more experienced drivers," said Bryan Herta, president and CEO of Bryan Herta Autosport. "Transforming the Veloster's lightweight, rigid architecture into an endurance race car will help us build credibility for Hyundai's growing N brand and bolster the reverse-halo effect that the Veloster brings to Hyundai's diverse vehicle lineup. We can't wait to get this new car out on the track and into competition."

2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge Schedule

The 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge Season spans 10 rounds at tracks across North America. The season kicks off on January 25 at Daytona International Speedway.

Veloster N TCR Race Car

The Veloster N TCR was designed by the same Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Team that developed the championship-winning i30 N TCR. Like its i30 stablemate, the Veloster N TCR is produced at Hyundai Motorsport Headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. The two cars share around 85 percent of their core components, including the 350-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

The Veloster N TCR is part of the ongoing rollout of the Hyundai N brand globally, and addresses requests of Hyundai Motorsport customer teams in select national markets where the i30 N TCR race car was in competition, but the i30 N road car was not part of a region's production-vehicle model range. The addition of the Veloster N TCR to the customer motorsports lineup gives teams in national markets where the Veloster N road car is available a more relevant platform for their respective audiences.

Both Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are fully homologated for competition in officially sanctioned TCR series. Priority for initial Veloster N TCR deliveries, however, will go to customer teams in markets where the Veloster N road car is offered.

BRYAN HERTA AUTOSPORT TO PROVIDE U.S. SALES AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT

In the United States, Bryan Herta Autosport is the designated sales agent for Hyundai TCR customer race cars. The Veloster N TCR can be ordered for €135,000* plus shipping, with customer deliveries set to begin in March 2019.

Bryan Herta Autosport will also provide technical assistance, spares, and parts support to teams campaigning Hyundai TCR models in the U.S.

* NOTE: US pricing is dependent on exchange rates, which are subject to fluctuation. Based on current rates, for example, the Veloster N TCR would retail for approximately $155,000 plus shipping.

HYUNDAI BACKS CUSTOMER TEAMS WITH CONTINGENCY AWARDS PROGRAM

As Hyundai Motorsports heads into its second year of North American competition, Hyundai Motor America announces that it will support customer teams in the 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge and 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge with optional contingency awards programs in each series. Participating teams will be eligible for contingency payouts for each 2019 race based on IMSA or Blancpain GT World Challenge race results and eligibility requirements.

In the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, both the Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are eligible. In Blancpain GT World Challenge, the eligible vehicles are the Hyundai i30 N TCR, Veloster N TCR, and, in the TC class, the Veloster N.

2019 HYUNDAI CONTINGENCY PROGRAM PAYOUT PLAN Payout Schedule 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th TCR Class $7,500 $5,000 $2,500 $1,500 $1,000 TC Class $7,500 $5,000 $2,500 $1,500 $1,000 Drivers' Championship $10,000 $7,500 $5,000





HYUNDAI VELOSTER N TCR TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Hyundai Motorsport 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged Power (Max): 350 hp @ 7000 rpm Torque (Max): 332 lb.-ft. @ 3500 rpm Electronics: Life Racing ECU and power management system

Transmission Type: Front-wheel drive Gearbox: Six-speed sequential gearbox with pneumatic paddle-shift Differential: Mechanical with external pre-load adjuster Clutch: AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc

Cockpit Seats: Sabelt competition seats Belts: Sabelt six-point HANS compatible Instrumentation: Life Racing compact configurable driver's display

Chassis Front suspension: MacPherson struts with adjustable dampers Rear suspension: Four-arm multi-link with adjustable dampers Steering: Hydraulic power-assisted rack and pinion Front Brakes: 380mm ventilated brake discs with Hyundai Motorsport-branded six-piston Brembo calipers Rear Brakes: 278mm brake discs with two-piston calipers Handbrake: Hydraulic control Wheels: 10x18 inch aerodynamic Braid rims, designed for Hyundai Motorsport

Bodywork Structure: Hyundai Motorsport designed lightweight high-tensile steel roll cage Bodywork: Steel and composite fiber panels Length: 4,450mm Wheelbase: 2,650mm Width: 1,950mm Track Width: 1,610mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 liters Weight: 1,285kg minimum (including driver)*

Price €135,000 (approximately $155,000 in U.S. per current exchange rates) *mandated by TCR regulations

ABOUT IMSA

The International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge as well as four one-make series: Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama; Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama; Ferrari Challenge North America; and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information, visit www.IMSA.com, www.twitter.com/IMSA or www.facebook.com/IMSA.

ABOUT BRYAN HERTA AUTOSPORT

Co-Founded by Bryan Herta in 2009, Bryan Herta Autosport has grown from a single-car Indy Lights team into a world-renowned auto-racing franchise. The team made its first foray into IndyCar action in 2010 with an entry in the Indianapolis 500 while continuing to run a full-time multi-car Indy Lights program. The 2011 Indianapolis 500 was the final race of the Centennial Era, a celebration of 100 years of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also known as "The Most Important Race in History," the 100th anniversary of the inaugural 1911 race was the second IndyCar race in which Herta Racing competed.

Five years later, Bryan Herta Autosport, while partnered with Andretti Autosport, defied the odds again and won their second Indianapolis 500 with rookie driver Alexander Rossi. In 2015, Bryan Herta Rallysport made its debut in the exciting Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

