Hyundai Wins Nine 2025 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards

Editors' selections highlight Hyundai's excellence across EVs, SUVs, sedans, and compact trucks

Publication's editors tested nearly 500 vehicles before determining this year's winners

Editor's Choice awards guide consumers to the market's best vehicles

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today received nine Editors' Choice Awards from the automotive experts at Car and Driver, demonstrating excellence across its entire vehicle lineup. The legendary publication's annual awards aim to simplify the car-buying process by highlighting the top new-vehicle choices across 45 market segments. Every year, Car and Driver's editorial team tests hundreds of new models, evaluating how well each vehicle fulfills its market-segment's mission. This rigorous process includes analyzing the publication's own instrumented testing results and assessing every vehicle's overall value and driving enjoyment.

Car and Driver Editors' Choice 2025 Hyundai Models

"These nine Editors' Choice awards from Car and Driver underscore Hyundai's commitment to delivering vehicles that excel in all areas," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Car and Driver's rigorous evaluation process ensures only the best vehicles are recognized and we're proud that our wide range of vehicles is being recognized for its quality, performance, and customer satisfaction."

"The Editor's Choice award let consumers quickly cut through the confusion of the new-car market to help them focus on the vehicles they should seriously consider buying," said Tony Quiroga, Car and Driver editor-in-chief. "Hyundai's 9 Editors' Choice awards recognize the brand's cars, trucks, and SUVs that we recommend to readers, friends, and family."

About Car and Driver

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide for in-market car shoppers. With an online audience of 15 million unique visitors per month (ComScore) and an award-winning print magazine, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Follow Car and Driver on X, Instagram , and Facebook.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

