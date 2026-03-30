Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

Mar 30, 2026, 12:05 ET

  • Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 1, Hyundai will unveil a major world debut during a press conference at the 2026 New York International Auto Show.

The reveal will take place during the show's media day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and will be broadcast to the public via livestream on social media.

Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show
Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show; Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show

WHAT

and WHEN:

Hyundai World Premiere Debut Press Conference and Livestream

Press Conference – Wednesday, April 1 from 9:55–10:20 a.m. ET  

Livestream – The reveal will be livestreamed globally on the HyundaiUSA YouTube channel or via HyundaiNews. Be sure to set a reminder.  

WHO:

Scheduled Hyundai Motor Executives:

  • Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO, José Muñoz 
  • Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO, Randy Parker
  • Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, SangYup Lee
  • Chief Designer and Head of Hyundai Design North America, Brad Arnold

WHERE:

New York International Auto Show,

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

CONTACTS:

To RSVP for the live press conference or for more information,

media are invited to contact: 

Chris Paukert

[email protected]

949-469-5610

Derek Joyce

[email protected]

714-376-6653

Miles Johnson

[email protected]

714-366-1048

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

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