Hyundai World Premiere Headed to New York International Auto Show

Livestreamed press conference reveal to take place Wednesday, April 1 during media day at the 2026 New York International Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 1, Hyundai will unveil a major world debut during a press conference at the 2026 New York International Auto Show.

The reveal will take place during the show's media day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and will be broadcast to the public via livestream on social media.