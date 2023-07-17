Hyundai's All-New Santa Fe Boasts Bold New Design Optimized for Effortless Outdoor Lifestyles

For Santa Fe's first full model change since 2018, Hyundai Motor took an unconventional approach with a lifestyle-based design typology to maximize rear cargo capacity and better accommodate outdoor and urban activities. As a result, the powerful new model boasts a robust yet delicately detailed exterior design and spacious, versatile interior that flows from the openness of its enlarged tailgate, providing users with a terrace-like space whenever and wherever they need it.

"The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience."

The all-new Santa Fe's boxy shape and distinctive silhouette are derived from its long wheelbase and wide tailgate area.

The front of the vehicle creates a sense of grandeur with its high hood, H-shaped headlamps and bold, sharp fenders. The H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif lower front design to enhance visual completeness. The H-shaped design elements reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem.

Seen from the side, the lengthened wheelbase accommodates a bold roofline, powerful volume around the fenders, sharply defined wheel arches, shortened front overhang and 21-inch wheels, all of which gives this SUV a robust, adventurous look.

