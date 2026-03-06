Hyunjin of Stray Kids Named GUESS Global Brand Ambassador

Recognized for his magnetic stage presence and multidimensional artistry, Hyunjin joins GUESS as a figure whose energy, creativity, and authenticity align with the brand's ethos of a fearless approach to personal style rooted in cultural impact. The collaboration reflects a shared vision: one that honors heritage while continuously pushing the boundaries of modern self-expression.

Blending Hyunjin's global influence with GUESS' legacy of American denim, the campaign introduces a refined interpretation of "Modern Heritage," where timeless silhouettes meet contemporary attitude. Classic denim shirts, straight-fit jeans, striped tees, and denim cargo pants anchor the GUESS JEANS collection — reaffirming the brand's enduring denim DNA through a progressive lens.

"Beyond performance, Hyunjin is a creative force spanning music, dance, and visual art," says Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Guess?, Inc. "His sense of style, confidence and global influence make Hyunjin an amazing addition to the GUESS Family."

As part of its continued global expansion, the company has strengthened its international presence through strategic retail openings in cities including Tokyo, Amsterdam, and Berlin, alongside campaigns featuring global talent and special activations that reflect the brand's ongoing evolution.

This momentum culminates with the recent opening of the new GUESS JEANS flagship on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles; a symbolic homecoming that marks a bold return to the brand's California roots while signaling a new era of global expansion.

"We're excited to welcome Hyunjin to the family. Music and culture have always shaped my perspective on fashion, and Hyunjin is a highly talented artist. We believe he truly represents a new era of expression for the brand," says Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer of Guess?, Inc.

As global ambassador for both GUESS and GUESS JEANS brands, Hyunjin will lead worldwide campaigns and headline key brand initiatives, helping define the next chapter of GUESS through a perspective that is simultaneously heritage-inspired and future-focused.

The collection featured on Hyunjin will be available at GUESS JEANS flagship on Melrose, online at www.guess.com and select worldwide GUESS stores from March 6, 2026. Denim laser customization service will also be available exclusively at the GUESS JEANS Melrose flagship for a limited time.

About Guess?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. Guess? also markets, distributes and operates stores for rag & bone, a lifestyle fashion brand. As of November 1, 2025, Guess? directly operated 1,058 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Guess?'s partners and distributors operated 507 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 1, 2025, Guess? and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about Guess?, please visit www.guess.com.

About GUESS JEANS

GUESS JEANS is an American west coast lifestyle brand rooted in a 40-year denim legacy. Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS embodies the next era of denim fashion, with a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge innovation. GUESS JEANS offers a full line of core basics focusing on denim that encapsulates the timeless essence of GUESS, seamlessly blending the brand's rich heritage with a contemporary perspective.

About Hyunjin

Hyunjin is a member of the global K-pop group Stray Kids and an artist known for his powerful performances and refined, expressive artistry. With a distinctive sense of style and creative energy, Hyunjin continues to expand his influence across music, performance, visual expression, and fashion, connecting with fans worldwide and establishing himself as a leading cultural icon of his generation.

