HYV Social, Location-As-A-Service Mobile App, Helps People Find Friends and Events Nearby Ahead of the Nation's Biggest Sports Weekend

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYV Social (pronounced "Hive") announces the launch of its location-as-a-service ad-free mobile app designed to help people quickly discover friends, events, and shared experiences happening nearby—without trading their privacy or data. For the first time, HYV Social combines connecting socially, dating, and professional networking in one free app.

HYV Social is available to download free on App Store and via Google Play.

The new proximity-first social app connecting people wherever they are, not just where they live is available just in time for the Super Bowl. Created by tech veterans from across the Pacific Northwest, HYV Social is a purpose-built solution that uses tech for good.

Americans are Disconnected

A recently-released study by the US Chamber of Connection shows that over half of Americans' social connection is "vulnerable or at high risk." In addition to building and maintaining the app, HYV Social plans to support social connection through nonprofits working to create a sense of belonging, including veterans groups and autism organizations.

HYV Social blends live maps, chat, and event discovery to surface what's happening around you right now—from watch parties and pickup games to concerts, and spontaneous meetups. Built for people who spend much of their lives online but want more real-world connection, the app reduces social fatigue by prioritizing relevance, proximity, and ease.

"With HYV Social, you open the app and immediately see who's nearby and what's happening," Jason Lee, co-founder of HYV Social. "We want to help people get out of their bubble to share moments with people in real life instead of spending hours scrolling content from influencers and brands."

The timing is intentional. With a packed slate of major sporting events, watch parties, and city-wide celebrations on the horizon, HYV Social is partnering with local media, venues, community groups, clubs, and brand ambassadors to activate experiences. Early users include college students, young professionals, remote workers, and event organizers looking to fill rooms and bring people together.

HYV Social Makes Real Life Connections Effortless

Live Map Discovery: See friends, events, and activity hotspots nearby in real time

See friends, events, and activity hotspots nearby in real time Built-In Chat: Connect instantly with people in the same place

Connect instantly with people in the same place Event Creation & Promotion: Turn gatherings into moments others can find and join

Turn gatherings into moments others can find and join Low-Effort, High-Signal Design: Less scrolling, more showing up

Less scrolling, more showing up Privacy-first: Only share what you want, when you want

Social Media is Broken

Unlike existing social media, HYV Social doesn't use advertising or addictive algorithms and doesn't sell customer data.

HYV Social is an ad-free mobile app that helps remote and busy professionals turn "I should go out" into "I'm meeting people tonight." It solves the hardest part of socializing: knowing who nearby is open to meeting right now, with consent. Users experience less hesitation, less awkwardness and more real-world connection.

HYV Social Pro is a Must-Have for Event Organizers and Promoters

Additional functionality is available with a premium subscription. With HYV Social Pro, users can:

Create and edit unlimited events

Create and manage groups

Explore any location

Set custom visibility preferences

Upload profile media

Create adjustable radiuses

Made by Veterans, Serving All

"HYV Social was designed to be the proximity-powered social meet up app for busy professionals, while combating isolation and loneliness for everyone," said co-founder Brandon Sene. "As a U.S. marine who has seen the effects of PTSD first hand, I know we can all do more to help people nurture healthy, authentic, pro-social relationships."

HYV Forge, parent company of HYV Social, is veteran owned and operated and has been officially recognized as a Military Friendly® company, joining over 2,000 organizations including Verizon, IBM, Walmart, Amazon, and USPS.

Learn more at HYVSocial.com.

About HYV Social

HYV Social is a Pacific Northwest startup building a location-as-a-service platform that helps people connect in the same place at the same time. By combining real-time mapping, chat, and event discovery, HYV Social makes it easy to find friends and experiences nearby—quickly and easily. A portion of proceeds benefits social impact organizations focused on belonging.

