HyVera Launches in the United States with Breakthrough Hydrogen-on-Demand Technology

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - HyVera Distributed Energy today announced its official launch in the United States, bringing its hydrogen-on-demand (H2oD) technology to the American market. Backed by parent company EnviroGroup Holdings and in partnership with NOVUS Innovation Group, HyVera will accelerate the transition to clean, on-demand hydrogen solutions.

HyVera's technology produces hydrogen by combining specially designed fuel pellets, created from industrial byproducts, with water. The process releases hydrogen gas ready for immediate use, while leaving behind a benign substance that can be re-charged into fuel pellets for a second use, reused in other applications, or disposed of easily. This innovation enables distributed, scalable, and cost-effective hydrogen production without the need for massive infrastructure.

HyVera is opening two new offices. The first is in Sacramento, focused on U.S. sales with immediate opportunities in the California market. The second is a center of excellence in Evansville, Indiana, with a scientific team focused on fuel pellet optimization and the next generation of commercial fuel pellets.

HyVera is also preparing two demonstration projects, showcasing the efficiency and reliability of H2oD systems in real-world conditions.

"The launch of HyVera in the United States marks a major milestone in advancing hydrogen solutions," said Charles Stockton, CEO of EnviroGroup. "Our technology allows businesses, communities, and governments to adopt hydrogen without waiting for large centralized hubs or costly pipelines. By proving its value through projects in the U.S. and Canada, we are showing that hydrogen can be safe, cost-effective, localized, and ready now."

Rich Robillard, CEO of NOVUS, added: "We are excited to launch HyVera and demonstrate how this technology can reshape the energy landscape. These projects are designed to highlight hydrogen's potential not just in industrial applications, but also in strengthening community-scale energy resilience. From the beginning, HyVera's approach has been about distributed and on-demand energy, and that's what makes this technology transformative."

About HyVera

HyVera is a clean energy company specializing in distributed, on-demand hydrogen solutions through its patented H2oD fuel pellet process. With operations in the United States and Canada, HyVera is driving adoption of hydrogen as a scalable solution for decarbonization.

About EnviroGroup

EnviroGroup is a U.S.-based leader in environmental technology and energy innovation. Through its investment in HyVera, EnviroGroup is expanding its commitment to decarbonization and clean fuel adoption.

About Novus Group

NOVUS Innovation Group partners with technology companies to accelerate commercialization of sustainable solutions.

