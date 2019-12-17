HyVIDA Appoints Mark Strome, Founder of Strome Investment Management and Hedge Fund Pioneer, to its Board of Directors

MUSKEGON, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyVIDA Brands Inc., producer of the world's first hydrogen-infused sparkling waters, is pleased to announce that Mark Strome has been appointed to its board of directors. Strome's strategic business knowledge and entrepreneurial experience will help to strengthen HyVIDA's impact nationally and beyond.

Mark Strome said, "I am very passionate about my health and wellness and I am convinced infuse molecular hydrogen is the next big thing."

HyVIDA Brands is an award-winning beverage company that is pioneering hydrogen infused sparkling waters and related beverages that offer healthy lifestyle benefits.

HyVIDA's Hydrogen infused sparkling waters are the first of its kind, loaded with antioxidants and magnesium, with no calories, no sugars, no sweeteners and no caffeine. HyVIDA's patent pending infusion of hydrogen gas and magnesium delivers significant functionality to beverages at a higher pH. HyVIDA consumers experience a lighter bubbly taste, smoother finish, and a significant antioxidants to neutralize negative energy™. Hydrogen is supported by 1000+ published medical studies for its health benefits from cognitive benefits to gut health.

"It is gratifying when a person of Mark's caliber and experience recognizes HyVIDA's potential to enhance a healthier lifestyle," commented Rick Smith, President, CEO and Co-founder of HyVIDA. "We are thrilled to have Mark join our board at a pivotal moment in HyVIDA's journey."

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

Launched in 2018 by experienced medical technology entrepreneurs, the HyVIDA headquarters & research facility are located in Muskegon, Michigan. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patent applications and trade secrets that enable low-cost, highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages. In partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands, HyVIDA is selling its RTD beverages in the natural, specialty, and e-commerce sales channels. For more information, visit hyvida.com.

