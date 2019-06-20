HyVIDA, the World's First Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Water Expands with National Distribution

MUSKEGON, Mich., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyVIDA Brands Inc., producer of the World's First Hydrogen-Infused Sparkling Waters, expands distribution nationally in partnership with UNFI and KeHE, giving HyVIDA access to virtually all independent & natural retailers, and leading conventional retailers in the United States. Since launching with UNFI and KeHE in August 2018, HyVIDA has built a strong portfolio of >1,000 stores in the Eastern & Midwestern USA with increasing sales velocities from family owned co-ops to larger chains including: Giant Martins, Meijer and The Fresh Market. "This truly is a testament to the collaborative support HyVIDA has received with our distribution partners from logistics, sales, marking and merchandizing support," said Rick Smith, President and co-founder of HyVIDA.

HyVIDA offers Antioxidants, with No calories, No sugars, & No sweeteners

In parallel with expanding the distribution supply-chain, HyVIDA has signed deals with leading sales broker firms:

Choice Sales - California & Southwestern States

& Southwestern States Horizon Sales - Texas & Southcentral States

& Southcentral States Grass Roots - Pacific Northwest

HyVIDA now has over 50 regionally located sales brokers representing the brand on a national level. Rick Smith said, "HyVIDA's unique value proposition as a better for you sparkling water, powered by Hydrogen and Magnesium with organic flavors, is addressing white space in the market. Our sales partners' acute knowledge of each store is integral in our retail strategy of collaborating with bleeding edge retailers who own our target consumer: educated bubble lovers seeking compromise free holistic wellness and functional beverages with No calories and No sweeteners."

HyVIDA's Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters are the first of its kind, loaded with antioxidants & magnesium, with no calories, no sugars, no sweeteners and no caffeine. HyVIDA's multiple patents pending process for infusing hydrogen and magnesium delivers a functional sparkling water at a higher pH. HyVIDA consumers experience a lighter bubbly taste, smoother finish, less acidic burn and a significant amount of antioxidants to neutralize negative energy™. Hydrogen is backed by significant science and supported by 500+ published medical studies for its health benefits from cognitive benefits to gut health.

HyVIDA is available in three varieties: Pure, Organic Raspberry, and Organic Lemon Lime.

For more information on HyVIDA, visit hyvida.com or on social media: @hyvidabrands.

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

HyVIDA Brands is an early-stage, award-winning beverage company pioneering Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters and related beverages that offer healthy lifestyle benefits due to hydrogen's unique antioxidant properties. Launched in 2018 by experienced medical technology entrepreneurs, HyVIDA headquarters & research facility are located in Muskegon, Michigan. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patents pending and trade secrets that enable low-cost highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages. In partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands, HyVIDA is selling its RTD beverages in the natural, specialty, and e-commerce sales channels. For more information, visit hyvida.com.

