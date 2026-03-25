HYXI Showcases Localized Residential and C&I Energy Storage Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI (formerly HYXiPOWER) showcased its residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, presenting a localized product portfolio tailored to South Africa's evolving energy needs. At Booth H5-E56, the company highlighted a smart energy lineup spanning residential and C&I applications, addressing growing demand for reliable power supply, flexible system compatibility, and stronger long-term returns.

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As South Africa continues to face persistent grid instability, ongoing load-shedding, and rising electricity tariffs, the local market is shifting from backup-driven demand toward a broader focus on energy resilience and long-term economic value. Against this backdrop, solar-plus-storage systems are increasingly expected not only to provide power security, but also to reduce electricity costs, improve self-consumption, and enhance overall project economics. HYXI's exhibition presence reflects this transition, with solutions designed for both household and business users.

Among the key highlights was the HYX-H(6/8)K-LS low-voltage hybrid inverter, designed for residential users seeking backup capability, flexible battery compatibility, and easier installation. HYXI also showcased the HYX-H6K-HS1 single-phase residential storage inverter, which integrates a meter and built-in CT to simplify installation, while offering Type II surge protection and an IP65-rated design for residential backup and daily energy-saving applications.

For higher-efficiency storage applications, HYXI presented the High Voltage Battery 3.0, featuring automotive-grade A+ cells, IP65 protection, simplified wiring, and improved system efficiency to support easier deployment and stronger long-term value. In the C&I segment, HYXI exhibited the EF215P2-M(MS) 215kWh air-cooling ESS, a highly integrated solution combining PCS, MPPT, battery pack, and EMS in one system. Its DC-coupled architecture helps improve deployment efficiency and system performance for commercial users focused on return optimization and efficient energy management.

"South Africa is entering a new stage where customers are looking beyond backup power alone and placing greater emphasis on efficiency, flexibility, and long-term returns," said Joy, Country Manager of HYXI South Africa. "Through products and solutions designed around local market needs, HYXI aims to help customers achieve more reliable power supply, more efficient energy use, and stronger investment value."

For more information, please visit https://www.hyxipower.com/en or contact: [email protected]. We welcome the opportunity to explore how HYXI's solutions can help you achieve your energy goals.

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