HYZON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Hyzon

22 Mar, 2024, 07:15 ET

Announces first commercial delivery of fuel cell electric truck in the U.S.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN) (Hyzon or the Company), a U.S.-based manufacturer and global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell systems focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results:

Recent Highlights

  • Advanced single stack 200kW fuel cell technology from B-sample to C-sample development phase
  • Completed first deliveries in the United States, including four fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to Performance Food Group (PFG) at its Vistar facility in Fontana, California
  • Commenced trial deployment of a fuel cell electric waste collection truck with REMONDIS Australia, a global recycling, service, and water company
  • Deployed 19 FCEVs in 2023 at the high-end of 15-20 FCEV guidance range, including PFG deliveries and REMONDIS commercial trial vehicle
  • Accelerated refuse program in North America through a recently announced Joint Development Agreement with New Way Trucks, the largest private refuse equipment manufacturer in North America
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments of $112.3 million as of December 31, 2023, from $137.8 million as of September 30, 2023

"2023 was an inflection point for Hyzon from a commercial and operational standpoint. We deployed 19 vehicles globally, including to both large fleet and drayage customers and our first heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck in the United States. Additionally, we advanced our industry-leading single stack 200kW fuel cell technology from B-sample to C-sample development by completing manufacturing and factory acceptance testing, full design verification, and certain durability testing of 25 200kW fuel cell system B-samples. Operationally, we took steps to drive efficiencies and significantly reduce our monthly cash burn rate while accelerating our leading 200kW fuel cell system technology and FCEV commercialization," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Deployments

As of December 31, 2023, Hyzon deployed 19 vehicles under commercial agreements to customers in 2023, towards the upper end of its annual guidance range of 15-20 vehicles. Of those vehicles, five were deployed in the U.S. to both drayage and large fleet customers, three in Europe, and 11 in Australia.

In Q4 2023, as a part of the 19 deployments, the Company also announced the commercial trial deployment of its first fuel cell electric waste collection truck to REMONDIS Australia. The four month trial completed successfully, and Hyzon is working with REMONDIS to transfer ownership of the truck to REMONDIS under the existing commercial agreement.

Commercial Progress

The Company announced sale and delivery of a heavy-duty FCEV in the United States to a U.S. drayage customer operating at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, marking Hyzon's entry into the U.S. drayage market in Q4 2023.

Hyzon also delivered four FCEVs to leading food distributor and supplier, PFG, in December 2023. Contingent upon a successful trial with Hyzon's 200kW FCEV, Hyzon and PFG plan to collaborate on an agreement for 15 200kW FCEVs, with an option for an additional 30 FCEVs.

Hyzon entered into a revised commercial agreement with TR Group, New Zealand's largest heavy-duty truck fleet owner, for up to 20 FCEVs upfit with Hyzon's single stack 200kW fuel cell system. Following the initial commercial trial, TR Group has an option to purchase the two trial trucks as well as to upfit another 18 trucks with Hyzon's 200kW fuel cell systems.

Single Stack 200kW Fuel Cell System Advances to C-Sample Development Phase

Hyzon completed its B-sample development phase of the 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) in Q4 2023, and advanced to C-sample development phase. In Hyzon's C-sample phase, FCSs are built with production tooling to meet all technical requirements. This step precedes Start of Production (SOP), which is currently on track for the second half of 2024.

The Company develops and builds key components for its 200kW FCSs in-house at its fuel cell production facility in Bolingbrook, Ill., including proprietary electrode formulations and Hyzon's roll-to-roll, Membrane Electrode Assembly manufacturing line. Hyzon has less than $5 million in estimated remaining capital expenditures to reach SOP, with an expected capacity at SOP of 700 200kW fuel cell systems over three shifts.

Newly Appointed Chief Technology Officer

In December 2023, Hyzon announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Mohrdieck as Chief Technology Officer. Mohrdieck joins Hyzon with extensive C-Suite experience, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer of cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture between Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group AB.

Prior to his role at cellcentric, Mohrdieck was Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH since 2015, before it merged into Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Updates

As of December 31, 2023, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $112.3 million, approximately $25.5 million lower than the September 30, 2023 balance of $137.8 million. Net cash burn of $25.5 million during the quarter represented the lowest quarterly net cash burn over the last nine quarters and the fourth consecutive quarter of declining net cash burn.

"We are pleased with the continued progress we have made on reducing our net cash burn through focused operational efficiencies, cash management, lower legal and professional services expenses, and strategic focus. Our quarterly net cash burn in Q4 came to $25.5 million representing a fourth consecutive quarter of declining burn, showing our continued focus on prudent cash and capital management while driving our technology and commercialization progress forward," said Hyzon Chief Financial Officer Stephen Weiland.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, an abundant and clean energy source. Hyzon focuses on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles across North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand today and in tomorrow's power generation and energy storage, mining, construction, rail, marine, and airport ecosystems. To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit www.hyzonfuelcell.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement its Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Hyzon reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking EBITDA and adding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of private placement warrant liability, change in fair value of earnout liability, gain (loss) on equity securities, investment and interest income, and other special items determined by management, if applicable. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Free Cash Flow

In addition to reporting Hyzon's cash flow generation and usage based upon the operating, investing, and financing classifications included in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, the Company also reports free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure which represents net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors with a measure of cash that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities. Free Cash Flow has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "aims," "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding actions to focus and restructure its business and its expectations regarding the benefits of actions taken and that may be taken in the future in furtherance of such efforts, its beliefs and expectations regarding its technology and the performance and capabilities of its fuel cells and FCEVs; its outlook regarding its business milestones and the expected timing and benefits thereof, including commencement of commercial production of its fuel cell systems and FCEVs, its beliefs and outlook regarding momentum in its business, and its beliefs regarding its competitive position and the benefits thereof, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Hyzon's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed on November 14, 2023, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding or vehicle trial agreements into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

 

HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$             112,280

$               60,554

Short-term investments


194,775

Accounts receivable

498

29

Unbilled receivable

1,599

Related party receivable


6,578

Inventory

28,811

35,553

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,335

15,365

Total current assets

152,523

312,854

Property, plant, and equipment, net

18,569

22,420

Right-of-use assets

4,741

9,181

Equity method investments

8,382

8,500

Investments in equity securities

763

15,030

Other assets

6,157

6,911

Total Assets

$             191,135

$             374,896

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$                 1,479

$               13,798

Accrued liabilities

30,116

25,587

Related party payables

265

433

Contract liabilities

8,872

3,919

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,821

2,132

Total current liabilities

42,553

45,869

Long term liabilities


Lease liabilities

5,733

7,492

Private placement warrant liability

160

1,122

Earnout liability

1,725

10,927

Deferred income taxes


526

Accrued SEC settlement

8,000

Other liabilities

2,964

1,901

Total Liabilities

$               61,135

$               67,837

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' Equity


Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 245,081,497 and 244,509,208 
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

25

25

Treasury stock, at cost; 3,769,592 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(6,446)

(6,446)

Additional paid-in capital

380,261

372,942

Accumulated deficit

(242,640)

(58,598)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(514)

(153)

Total Hyzon Motors Inc. stockholders' equity

130,686

307,770

Noncontrolling interest

(686)

(711)

Total Stockholders' Equity

130,000

307,059

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$             191,135

$             374,896

HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year Ended

December 31,

2023

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

Revenue

$                    295

$                 3,726

Operating expense:


Cost of revenue

15,656

23,320

Research and development

43,729

39,132

Selling, general, and administrative

121,164

114,073

Restructuring and related charges

7,765

Total operating expenses

188,314

176,525

Loss from operations

(188,019)

(172,799)

Other income (expense):


Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability

962

14,106

Change in fair value of earnout liability

9,202

92,834

Gain (loss) on equity securities

(14,267)

10,082

Foreign currency exchange loss and other expense, net

(1,402)

(549)

Investment income and interest income, net

9,006

2,339

Total other income (expense)

3,501

118,812

Loss before income taxes

$           (184,518)

$             (53,987)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(492)

526

Net loss

$           (184,026)

$             (54,513)

Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

16

(22,327)

Net loss attributable to Hyzon

$           (184,042)

$             (32,186)




Comprehensive loss:


Net loss

$           (184,026)

$             (54,513)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

951

(1,921)

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

(1,303)

1,303

Comprehensive loss

$           (184,378)

$             (55,131)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

25

(22,443)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Hyzon

$           (184,403)

$             (32,688)

Net loss per share attributable to Hyzon:


Basic

$                 (0.75)

$                 (0.13)

Diluted

$                 (0.75)

$                 (0.13)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:


Basic

244,774

248,040

Diluted

244,774

248,040

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Year Ended
December 31,
2023

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

Net loss

$           (184,026)

$             (54,513)

Interest expense

17

41

Income tax expense (benefit)


(492)

526

Depreciation and amortization

3,977

3,704

EBITDA

$           (180,524)

$             (50,242)

Adjusted for:



Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability

(962)

(14,106)

Change in fair value of earnout liability

(9,202)

(92,834)

(Gain) loss on equity securities

14,267

(10,082)

Stock-based compensation

7,481

5,332

Executive transition charges (1)


602

Regulatory and legal matters (2)


35,983

29,816

Acquisition-related expenses (3)


8,400

Investment and interest income

(9,023)

(2,380)

Restructuring and related charges


7,765

Adjusted EBITDA

$           (134,215)

$           (125,494)


(1)

The 2022 executive transition charges include a separation payment and salary expense for technical advisory services related to the Company's former Executive Chairman.

(2)

Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst article from September 2021, and investigations and litigation related thereto. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes the legal loss contingency accrual of $25.0 million from the final resolution of the SEC investigation.

(3)

Acquisition-related expenses incurred for potential and actual acquisitions that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results. The 2022 expenses relate to the Orten business combination cancellation.

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles cash flow used in operating activities to our free cash flow (in thousands):



Year Ended
December 31,
2023

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

Cash used in operating activities

$           (135,606)

$           (149,097)

Less: Capital expenditures

(7,849)

(14,133)

Free cash flow

$           (143,455)

$           (163,230)

SOURCE Hyzon

