HYZON ANNOUNCES STEPHANIE MUDGETT AS HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS AND BRANDING

Seasoned Professional Brings Decades of Experience Leading Fortune 50 Strategic Corporate Communications to Hyzon

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) (Hyzon or the company), a leading hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced Stephanie Mudgett in the capacity of Head of Global Communications and Branding, effective immediately.

Stephanie J. Mudgett Photo Credit: Dave Sizer

"Stephanie is a consummate communications leader who brings her extensive experience, accomplished strategic communications and public relations track record and unmatched energy to Hyzon. From her decades in the aviation industry at The Boeing Company to advising C-suite executives and overseeing business communications for Fortune 50 brands, Stephanie has done it all and we are excited to have her advising Hyzon," said Hyzon CEO Parker Meeks. "As our first Head of Global Communications and Branding, Stephanie's role is a vital next step in communicating the unique value of Hyzon's technology and commercialization as we work to accelerate the hydrogen transition and decarbonize transport and stationary applications."

As Head of Global Communications and Branding, Mudgett will lead all of Hyzon's communications functions, including branding and marketing, as well as the development and execution of the company's internal and external messaging. She will also oversee corporate reputation management, and strategic planning in support of the company's primary business objectives. Mudgett's involvement comes at a critical time for Hyzon as the company begins 2024 anticipating achievement of significant milestones ahead, such as the Start of Production (SOP) for the 200kW fuel cell system and the delivery of the first 200kW FCEVs into trial.

Mudgett, a Seattle native, is an industry veteran with 35 years of communications, branding, and public relations experience, including more than 30 years at The Boeing Company as both an employee and consultant, where she led global communications and branding efforts for airplane programs and executive communications. She also led numerous strategic communication efforts for some of The Boeing Company's most innovative technologies, impactful initiatives and product launches across their full lifecycle. Her deep knowledge of manufacturing, engineering and employee engagement will further support Hyzon's mission of accelerating decarbonization and the fight against climate change.

Since 2017, Mudgett has served as Vice President of Communications for global investment firm WestRiver Group (WRG), where she managed executive communications and public relations for WGR internally as well as for its innovative portfolio companies in the clean energy, technology, and life science industries, among others. She will continue to serve as an executive public relations counselor for WRG. In addition, Mudgett is a senior consultant at West Coast public relations and communications firm Fearey, where she provides strategic advice and counsel for legendary brands and clients regarding various issues.

Mudgett earned a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism from Western Washington University with advanced studies at Cornell University. Mudgett is serving in her leadership capacity at Hyzon though a contractual agreement with her firm, Easton Communications.

About Hyzon

Hyzon Motors is a global supplier of high-power fuel cell technology focused on integrating its solutions into zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of global carbon emissions. Hyzon collaborates with partners across the hydrogen value chain to bring clean hydrogen to the market to support fuel cell vehicle deployments. Hyzon is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "aims", "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of Hyzon's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed on November 14, 2023, and in other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statementsify. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Hyzon Motors Inc.