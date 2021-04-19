Hyzon Motors Gives Update on Status of 15 Hydrogen Fleet Vehicles to Be Delivered to Groningen Municipality in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and GRONINGEN, Netherlands, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") today announced that production of 15 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for delivery to the Municipality of Groningen in The Netherlands has begun and is ongoing at Hyzon's European manufacturing facility.

The Groningen Municipality orders are being fulfilled through Hyzon Motors Europe B.V., a joint venture ("JV") between Hyzon Motors Inc. and Holthausen Clean Technology ("HCT"). The JV is responsible for the development, production and delivery of the vehicles. The orders are being handled through the dealer ESA, Groningen.

The 15 hydrogen vehicle order consists of 10 zero-emission medium and heavy duty municipality trucks, including water, refuse, hooklift crane and delivery trucks, and five zero-emission vans. Delivery of the first vehicles is expected in the third quarter of 2021. The remaining vehicles are expected to be shipped by the end of 2021.

The Municipality of Groningen has more than 300 vehicles in its fleet, including 10 fuel cell vehicles previously acquired from HCT. HCT has worked closely with the Municipality of Groningen prior to its JV with Hyzon and this vehicle order supports Hyzon's rationale for partnering with a key player in Europe. Groningen is aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2025 for the inner city, and to be carbon free throughout the municipality by 2035.

Groningen is known as the City of Energy in The Netherlands. For more than 10 years, Groningen has invested in sustainability measures such as the energy refurbishment of public buildings, energy efficient street lighting and alternative fuels to power the city vehicle fleet. Groningen is internationally known for its energy business sector, energy-oriented knowledge institutes and local sustainability policies.

Craig Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyzon Motors, said:

"We're proud to provide zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles to the Municipality of Groningen as they decarbonize their fleet and aim to go zero carbon by 2025. The City of Groningen is known as a leader for their sustainability efforts and we look forward to helping them build a flourishing clean energy and hydrogen economy."

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to produce zero-emission commercial vehicles for customers in North America, Europe, and across the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

As announced on February 9, 2021, Hyzon has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of the Company and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, and customer plans and expectations are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and the Company disclaim any duty to update any forward looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and the Company caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or the Company, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021 and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

