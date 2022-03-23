Hyzon Motors Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2021 results, delivers fuel cell vehicles, playing a pivotal role in the transition to hydrogen

"2021 was a transformative year for Hyzon. We successfully completed our business combination in July and worked steadfastly to position Hyzon to be a key player in the energy transition, as the world increasingly turns to hydrogen to address climate and energy challenges. In spite of widely recognized disruptions throughout the global supply chain, we delivered 87 fuel cell electric vehicles, with heavy and medium duty trucks now being validated in real world operations. Furthermore, our state-of-the-art fuel cell assembly facility in the United States is on track and will include fully integrated production capabilities of our advanced proprietary MEA - this is where the magic really happens in fuel cells and is a major determinant of cost structure in fuel cell trucks," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Craig Knight.

"We continued to build and foster a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with strategic partnerships. Our team demonstrated agility and commitment to exceed previously announced delivery targets. Hyzon is at the forefront of the Hydrogen Economy with our leading proprietary fuel cell technology, first mover position in heavy vehicles in real world settings, and our low-cost, sustainable clean hydrogen supply strategy. Hyzon is well positioned to be 'The Key to the Hydrogen Economy'," concluded Mr. Knight.

2022 Business Outlook

Expect to deliver 300-400 vehicles with deliveries heavily weighted towards the back half of the year as the industry navigates supply chain challenges and global uncertainties

Expect to commence assembling vehicles using our flagship, made in the USA , high power-density fuel cells during the second half of 2022

, high power-density fuel cells during the second half of 2022 In North America , we expect to have 10-15 Hyzon fuel cell demonstration trucks deployed to multiple trial customers by year end

, we expect to have 10-15 Hyzon fuel cell demonstration trucks deployed to multiple trial customers by year end In Europe , Australia , and China , expect to ramp up deliveries and streamline assembly processes to meet increasing demand

, , and , expect to ramp up deliveries and streamline assembly processes to meet increasing demand Anticipate a Hyzon / Raven gas-to-hydrogen hub and waste-to-hydrogen hub online by year end

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $5.1 million. Total operating expenses of $43.8 million and net loss attributable to Hyzon of $28.6 million, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share of $0.12. Net income included non-cash gain from the change in fair value of earnout liability of $11.0 million and non-cash loss from the change in fair value of private placement warrant liability of $3.4 million. Fourth quarter operating expenses were comprised of $7.5 million in research and development and $16.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the prior year fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Hyzon of $13.4 million, resulting in loss per share of $0.08.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported total revenue of $6.0 million. The Company also reported total operating expenses of $107.4 million and net loss attributable to Hyzon of $13.8 million resulting in basic and diluted loss per share of $0.07. Net income included non-cash gains from the change in fair value of earnout liability of $84.6 million and private placement warrant liability of $4.2 million. Full year operating expenses were comprised of $16.4 million in research and development and $69.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the prior year period from January 21, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Hyzon of $14.3 million, resulting in loss per share of $0.09.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $445.1 million in cash and had approximately 247.8 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reported EBITDA of $(31.8) million and $(12.9) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(36.7) million and $(63.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA adjustments are primarily driven by (a) non-cash items from change in fair value of earnout liability of $84.6 million and private placement warrant liability of $4.2 million, for a total of $88.8 million; (b) charges from an executive transition arrangement of $13.9 million and Business Combination transaction expenses of $6.5 million, (c) non-cash items from stock-based compensation of $15.8 million and (d) regulatory and legal expense of $1.1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA adjustments are primarily driven by (a) non-cash items from change in fair value of earnout liability of $11.0 million and private placement warrant liability of $3.4 million, for a net total of $7.6 million; (b) non-cash items from stock-based compensation of $1.1 million and (c) regulatory and legal expense of $1.0 million. These non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this press release.

Conference Call Information

The Hyzon management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website at www.hyzonmotors.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website as well.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Hyzon is a global leader in fuel cell electric mobility, with US operations in the Rochester, Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, China, Singapore, Australia, and Germany. Hyzon is an energy transition accelerator and technology innovator, providing end-to-end solutions primarily for the commercial mobility sector with a focus on the commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement its consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations and comprehensive loss, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Hyzon Motors Inc. reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking EBITDA and adding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of private placement warrant liability, change in fair value of earnout liability and other special items determined by management. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for important information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, expected production and deliveries of vehicles, anticipated future contracts and performance under existing contracts, and development of new facilities and partnerships, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward -looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Hyzon's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2021, our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers, or the ability to manufacture new vehicles, including as a result of disruptions to the supply chain. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 445,146

$ 17,139 Accounts receivable 2,598

- Related party receivable 264

- Inventory 19,245

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,970

848 Total current assets 495,223

17,987 Property, plant, and equipment, net 14,311

418 Right-of-use assets 10,265

1,656 Investment in equity securities 4,948

122 Other assets 5,430

822 Total Assets $ 530,177

$ 21,005 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $8,430

$215 Accrued liabilities 6,026

1,062 Related party payables 3,633

560 Contract liabilities 11,230

2,608 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,886

618 Total current liabilities 31,205

5,063 Long term liabilities





Lease liabilities 8,830

1,181 Private placement warrant liability 15,228

- Earnout liability 103,761

- Other liabilities 1,296

- Total liabilities $ 160,320

$ 6,244 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 247,758,412 and 166,125,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 25

17 Additional paid-in capital 403,016

29,122 Accumulated deficit (28,117)

(14,271) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 373

(16) Total Hyzon Motors Inc. stockholders' equity 375,297

14,852 Noncontrolling interest (5,440)

(91) Total Stockholders' Equity 369,857

14,761 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 530,177

$ 21,005







HYZON MOTORS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

For the period

January 21, 2020

(Inception) –

December 31,

2020

2021 2020







Revenue $ 5,087 $ -

$ 6,049

$ - Operating expense:











Cost of revenue 20,223 -

21,191

- Research and development 7,522 1,283

16,443

1,446 Selling, general and administrative 16,062 12,115

69,792

12,785 Total operating expenses 43,807 13,398

107,426

14,231 Loss from operations (38,720) (13,398)

(101,377)

(14,231)













Other income (expense):











Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability (3,447) -

4,167

- Change in fair value of earnout liability 10,997 -

84,612

- Foreign currency exchange loss and other expense (1,283) (107)

(1,452)

(108) Interest income (expense), net 14 (17)

(5,235)

(37) Total other income (expense) 6,281 (124)

82,092

(145) Net loss $ (32,439) $ (13,522)

$ (19,285)

$ (14,376) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,807) (105)

(5,439)

(105) Net loss attributable to Hyzon $ (28,632) $ (13,417)

$ (13,846)

$ (14,271)













Comprehensive loss:











Net loss $ (32,439) $ (13,522)

$ (19,285)

$ (14,376) Foreign currency translation adjustment 772 (20)

479

(20) Comprehensive loss $ (31,667) $ (13,542)

$ (18,806)

$ (14,396) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,755) (109)

(5,349)

(109) Comprehensive loss attributable to Hyzon $ (27,912) $ (13,433)

$ (13,457)

$ (14,287)



























Net loss attributable to Hyzon per share:











Basic $ (0.12) $ (0.08)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.09) Diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.08)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.09)













Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic 247,818 164,459

203,897

152,650 Diluted 247,818 164,459

203,897

152,650







Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Net loss $ (32,439) $ (13,522) Plus (Less):



Interest (income) expense, net (14) 17 Income tax expense (benefit) - - Depreciation and amortization 622 86 EBITDA $ (31,831) $ (13,419)





Adjusted for:



Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability 3,447 - Change in fair value of earnout liability (10,997) - Stock-based compensation 1,064 9,983 Regulatory and legal matters (1) 1,036 - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 591 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (36,690) $ (3,436)





(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst article from September 2021, and investigations and litigation related thereto. (2) Acquisition-related expenses incurred for potential and actual acquisitions that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.















Year Ended

December 31, 2021 For the period

January 21, 2020

(Inception) –

December 31, 2020

Net loss $ (19,285) $ (14,376) Plus:



Interest expense, net 5,235 37 Income tax expense (benefit) - - Depreciation and amortization 1,140 185 EBITDA $ (12,910) $ (14,154)





Adjusted for:



Change in fair value of private placement warrant liability (4,167) - Change in fair value of earnout liability (84,612) - Stock-based compensation 15,768 9,983 Executive transition charges (1) 13,860 - Business combination transaction expenses (2) 6,533 - Regulatory and legal matters (3) 1,147 - Acquisition-related expenses (4) 591 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (63,790) $ (4,171)





(1) Executive transition charges include stock-based compensation costs of $13.4 million and salary expense of $0.5 million related to former Chief Technology Officer's (CTO) retirement. (2) Transaction costs of $6.4 million attributable to the liability classified earnout shares and $0.1 million of write-off of debt issuance costs. (3) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst article from September 2021, and investigations and litigation related thereto. (4) Acquisition-related expenses incurred for potential and actual acquisitions that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

SOURCE Hyzon Motors Inc.