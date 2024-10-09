HYZON SECURES ISO 9001 CERTIFICATION FOR FUEL CELL MANUFACTURING, DESIGN, AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS

Announcement Coincides with Hyzon's Start of Production (SOP) of its Innovative Single-Stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS)

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon (NASDAQ: HYZN) ("Hyzon" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer and technology developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced it has secured ISO 9001 certification for its fuel cell manufacturing, design, and research and development activities. The formal ISO 9001:2015 certificate #US020468 issued by Bureau Veritas acknowledges that Hyzon's development and production processes meet the highest international standards for quality management.

"We are proud to secure ISO 9001 certification, which underscores Hyzon's focus on quality, safety, and continuous improvement across our manufacturing, design, and research and development processes," said Hyzon Chief Operating Officer Dr. Bappa Banerjee. "This certification reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell solutions that meet the highest international standards and help drive the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transport sector with confidence."

ISO 9001 certification – secured on National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day -- reflects that modifications are implemented only when their maturity and impact on performance have been fully validated, underscoring Hyzon's strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and reliable solutions.

"We are delighted to award Hyzon with this ISO 9001:2015, which reflects their commitment to societal progress and continuous improvement," said Rajiv Sabharwal, Vice President of Business Development, Energy – Bureau Veritas North America. "In a rapidly evolving energy landscape, this recognition underscores how Hyzon is building resilience into its operations and advancing the growing hydrogen ecosystem through the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty transport."

The announcement comes in the same week that Hyzon announced the Start of Production (SOP) of its unique single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS), enabling the company to manufacture standardized FCSs at scale for commercial sale and further accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty industries. Hyzon also recently announced the SOP of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET) in collaboration with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, an abundant and clean energy source. Hyzon is focusing on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Class 8 and refuse collection vehicles across North America, as well as new markets such as stationary power applications. To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit www.hyzonfuelcell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause the Company's actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability improve its capital structure; its ability to achieve and maintain manufacturing volume targets; it receiving ISO certification; its liquidity needs to operate its business and execute its strategy, and related use of cash; its ability to raise capital through equity issuances, asset sales or the incurrence of debt; the possibility that Hyzon may need to seek bankruptcy protection; Hyzon's ability to fully execute actions and steps that would be probable of mitigating the existence of substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to enter into any desired strategic alternative on a timely basis, on acceptable terms; our ability to maintain the listing of our Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; retail and credit market conditions; higher cost of capital and borrowing costs; impairments; changes in general economic conditions; and the other factors under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

