HZICC：From service to ecosystem: Hangzhou is rising as a talent magnet

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global landscape of innovation and entrepreneurship, Hangzhou is emerging as the destination of choice for a growing number of high-level overseas talents, thanks to its distinctive policy advantages, comprehensive service system, and favorable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Since introducing its first policy to support overseas-educated talent in entrepreneurship in 2001, Hangzhou has remained at the forefront nationwide. Over the past two decades, Hangzhou has continuously upgraded its talent policies, expanding from initial financial support to more than 20 areas including residency, housing, social security, children's education, entry and exit, business registration, and patent applications, thereby creating a full-chain system that covers both entrepreneurship and daily life. Data shows that the governments have provided more than 330 million RMB in support for 1,186 overseas-educated talent projects, serving as solid support for business growth — Hangzhou has created unprecedented opportunities for overseas-educated talent to grow and thrive.

In Gongshu district, the China-Europe Talent Exchange and Innovation Cooperation Center has shortened the integration timeline of overseas projects from 12 months to just 3 months, while helping talent-led enterprises secure nearly 300 million RMB in financing.

Yuhang district through its "Golden 20 Policies", has advanced the "Global Talent Partnership", offering up to 100 million RMB in support for top-tier talent projects.

Xihu district, positioned as the 'first stop' for young talents to stay in Hangzhou, has introduced the "Xihu Talent" fast-track mechanism, with a total talent pool of over 400,000. Meanwhile, Binjiang district's "5050" policy has led the trend for 15 consecutive years, fostering dozens of unicorn enterprises.

Beyond policy support, Hangzhou has also earned the praise of overseas-educated entrepreneurs through its attentive and comprehensive services.

SOURCE HZICC