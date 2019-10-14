HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone Enhances Investment Attraction by Creating a Business-friendly Environment

HUIZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 is a vital year for HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (HZZK) to motivate its high-quality development and maintain its leading position as one of the first-class hi-tech zones while China is continuing the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Approved by the central government as a national-level high-tech zone, HZZK is well prepared to grasp strategic opportunities for accelerating its growth. By leveraging the strong momentum, HZZK is now committed to creating a more efficient business-friendly environment and attracting more companies from home and abroad which are seeking to expand in or into China, and, as a result, are more likely to choose HZZK as the best place for their plans of the new plants. The zone is well expected to become one of the top national-level high-tech zones in the country.

Promoting close collaboration with the world's leading companies through five key measures

HZZK has adopted an innovative approach to working closely with transnational enterprises and other local firms seeking to expand, ensuring to reach the best possible results through five key measures. During the entire enterprises-investing process ,namely from negotiation of enterprises' investment plan signing of the cooperation contract, to the operation of the plant,and followed by technological upgrade by enterprises, HZZK seeks excellent investment projects in the globe, explores collaborative opportunities with domestic companies, promotes investments in the certain sectors of industrial chains,and provides support to accelerate completion of projects as well as offers best services in the whole investment process.

HZZK has made it a priority to build up a qualified team to be involved in investment promotion . The Bureau of Economic Development in HZZK has established a team with its members acquiring of English, Japanese, Korean, French and German,which is the only one team with the knowledge of five foreign languages in Huizhou.In that, HZZK has built a global network of investment promotion,it also has opened investment promotion offices and incubators in Germany, the US, South Korea and Japan, as well as in other regions outside of the home market. In addition, HZZK is also working with leading foreign organizations and associations to host annual investment promotion events, business negotiation conferences and industrial forums in Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US.

According to the overall rankings announced recently, HZZK claims the 13th place on the list that includes 147 Chinese high-tech zones in terms of local enterprises partnering and competing with the world's leading companies in international markets.

Addressing the issues of local companies through face to face platform regularly

HZZK helps solve the issues of local companies through face to face regularly. Leaders of HZZK meet the heads of companies applied face-to-face in a site office at a fixed time every month with the aim of solving their problems existed. The basic steps of the problem solving process have been institutionalized, including promotion of the platform, problems collection, coordination and communication, on-site office platform(or face to face), solution implementation and following track. Currently, 100% of the issues are accepted and 100% of that are resolved,which demonstrates the platform's efficiency and effectiveness.

Continuously improving administrative services

Since the beginning of 2019, HZZK has focused on further enhancing the business-friendly environment by reforming in the area of administrative services. On June 3rd, the HZZK Administrative Service Center took the lead across the city in launching packaging service encompassing business registration, corporate seal procurement and document filing, opening of a bank account and registration with the tax authorities. Companies can receive their business license within hours of submitting the application, while previously it required almost a full day. In addition, it takes less than two hours to open a bank account. The process of the completion of the tax registration is reduced at least five times return trips for a company.The time needed for the entire process has been shortened from nine workdays to one.

The HZZK Administrative Service Center has upgraded its existing information system by adding new features, including appointment check on WeChat, website appointment, APP appointment and QR code scan for waiting-to-be-called note, making it much easier for companies to take care of all their administrative chores.

Investment Contact

Heloise LIU

Phone: +86-752-3278-926

Website: www.hzzk.gov.cn

E-mail: zkinvestment@163.com

SOURCE HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone

Related Links

http://www.hzzk.gov.cn

